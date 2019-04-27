Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Yields Multiple $277 Payoffs 9/22/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – One day after a lucky ticketholder hit a jackpot payoff of $345,600.26, a scheduled mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool yielded multiple $277.16 payoffs Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

When the jackpot was hit Saturday, the popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for 14 consecutive racing days following an Aug. 17 mandatory payout.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 starts anew when live racing resumes Friday with a nine-race program beginning at 12:55 p.m.