Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Yields Multiple $6,325 Payoffs 8/17/2024

Racing Continues Sunday with 10-Race Program

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool yielded multiple $6,325.70 payoffs Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for 10 racing days following a July 30 mandatory payout. A carryover pool of $189,837.44 awaited bettors who wagered $1,612,423 on the Rainbow 6 sequence that spanned Races 6-11.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew Sunday, when the six-race sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring a five-furlong optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old fillies on Tapeta in Race 7. Eddie Plesa Jr-trained Condora, a beaten favorite on turf last time out following back-to-back five-furlong victories on turf and Tapeta, tops a field of seven. Jose D’Angelo-trained Welcome Back, who captured last year’s FSS Desert Vixen, will seek to regain her winning form.