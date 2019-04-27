Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Yields $50,994 Payoffs 12/2/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 Saturday at Gulfstream Park returned $50,994.44.

There was a carryover of $91,522 and $1,016,569 of new money wagered Saturday.

The winners in the Rainbow 6 sequence were:

Race 6: Pound Green ($22.60)

Race 7: Minxy ($11.60)

Race 8: Sky’s Not Falling ($14.80)

Race 9: Skyro ($10.80)

Race 10: Honey Dijon ($8)

Race 11: Felix ($16.60)



The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The debut of the Tropical Turf Pick 3, featuring the last three turf races every Saturday and Sunday with a low 15-percent takeout, returned $430.50. The winners were Be My Sunshine ($4.20) in Race 1, Sky’s Not Falling ($14.80) in Race 8 and Felix ($16.60) in Race 11.

Bedtime Story Looks to Add a New Chapter Sunday

Jose D’Angelo-trained Bedtime Story, a Tapeta specialist extraordinaire, is scheduled to return to turf while facing older rivals in Sunday’s 10th radoce at Gulfstream Park, a five-furlong optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares.

The strapping 3-year-old daughter of Bee Jersey has won all six of her starts on Tapeta during her seven-race career. Her only loss came on turf in the five-furlong Melody of Colors Stakes last March. Bedtime Story, who broke her maiden on debut in a $16,000 claiming race, is coming off a starter allowance score Nov. 19.

She is rated at 15-1 Sunday in a full field of fillies and mares that includes Wesley Ward-trained Twilight Gleaming, the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) winner who is coming off a close-up fourth in the Franklin (G2) at Keeneland.

Victor Barboza Jr.-trained Battle Cry, who has also shown a distinct fondness for the all-weather surface at Gulfstream, is scheduled to seek her fifth victory in six starts on Tapeta in Sunday’s $100,000 Orange Blossom in Race 9 Sunday. The 5-year-old daughter of Prospective is rated third on the morning line at 4-1 behind Brian Lynch-trained Fast as Flight and Juan Alvarado-trained Coco.

NOTES: Raroma Stables LLC’s Skyro held off Amstrong down the stretch to win the $100,000 Sabal Palm, covering the 1 1/16-mile Tapeta in 1:41.48. The 5-year-old gelded son of Verrazano is trained by Brian Lynch and provided jockey Joe Bravo his second in of the day. Skyro has won five of 17 starts – two of three on synthetic…