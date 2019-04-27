Rainbow 6 Solved for $136,285 Jackpot Payoff 11/11/2023

Khozeiress Edges West Coast Cowbow in Awesome Banner

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 was solved Saturday at Gulfstream Park for a $136,285.46 jackpot payoff.

The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for seven programs following a mandatory payout.

The winning combination was 3-8-2-7-7-7.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew Sunday.

Khozeiress Edges West Coast Cowboy in Awesome Banner

My Purple Haze Stables’ Khozeiress ($18.60) edged favored West Coast Cowboy by three-quarters of a length to win the $60,000 Awesome Banner at Gulfstream Park.

The Awesome Banner, a seven-furlong overnight handicap for 3-year-olds, was a supporting undercard feature on an 11-race card that was co-headlined by the $60,000 Juvenile Fillies Sprint and the $60,000 Juvenile Sprint, a pair of 6 ½-furlong stakes for Florida-bred 2-year-olds.

Terri Pompay-trained Khozeiress rallied from six under Leonel Reyes with s five-wide sweep on the turn into the homestretch to take the lead and hold off 2-1 favorite West Coast Cowboy, the 122-pound highweight in a field of 10.

Making his local return after running off the board in the Pennsylvania Derby (G1), West Coast Cowboy raced wide throughout from his No. 10 post position while conceding between two and eight pounds to his rivals. Dreaming of Kona, who captured this year’s Mucho Macho Man at Gulfstream by disqualification, rallied along the rail to finish third, a head behind West Coast Cowboy.