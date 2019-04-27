Rainbow 6 Solved for $215,855 Jackpot Payoff 2/8/2024

Triple Crown-Nominated Gun Song Heads 3YO Filly Feature

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 was solved Thursday at Gulfstream Park for a $215,855.14 jackpot payoff.

The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for three racing days following a jackpot hit for a $103,388.60 payoff Feb. 2.

The winning combination of the six-race sequence that spanned Races 4-9 was 2-1-4-7-4-2.

The popular multi-race wager will start anew Friday.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring a mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old fillies in Race 7. Mark Hennig-trained Gun Song has been designated as the 9-5 morning-line favorite in a highly promising field of seven. The daughter of Gun Runner is coming off a game second-place finish at Gulfstream Jan. 11. Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez has the return call on Gun Song, one of only four fillies nominated to the Triple Crown.

Chad Brown-trained Catherine Wheel, a daughter of Into Mischief, is slated to make her Gulfstream debut coming off a strong score going a mile at Aqueduct Nov. 3. Cherie DeVaux-trained Purloin drops out of graded-stakes company after finishing sixth in the Golden Rod (G2) at Churchill Downs and winning on debut at Aqueduct.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Luis Saez tripled Thursday aboard My Royal Vow ($7) in Race 4 and Avatal Hero ($10) in Race 7 before capturing the Race 8 feature with longshot Twirling Queen ($64.60).