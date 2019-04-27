Rainbow 6 Solved Sunday for a $78,282 Jackpot Hit 10/6/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 was solved for a $78,282.04 jackpot payoff Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for three racing days following a mandatory payout.

There was a jackpot carryover of $36,944 going into Rainbow 6 wagering Sunday.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew Friday.