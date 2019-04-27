Rainbow 6 Yields Multiple $8,791 Mandatory Payouts Sunday 3/31/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool yielded multiple payoffs of $8,791 on Easter Sunday at Gulfstream Park, closing day of the 2023-2024 Championship Meet.

The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for 19 consecutive racing days following a mandatory payout of $35,544.70 March 3. A total of $5,448,012 was bet Sunday on top of an $866,897 carryover from Saturday’s blockbuster Florida Derby (G1) program.

Far Bridge ($3.40) kicked off the Rainbow 6 with a popular victory in Race 6, followed by Invigorated ($19) in Race 7, Boomin’ Belle ($11.20) in Race 8, Classify ($4.20) in Race 9, Miss Speedy ($19.20) in Race 10 and Creed’s Gold ($21.80) in Race 11.

On mandatory payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners. Otherwise, the Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 will begin anew on Thursday, April 4, opening day of Gulfstream’s Royal Palm Meet. Scheduled to run through Sunday, Sept. 1, the Royal Palm Meet will feature 23 stakes worth $2.295 million in purses starting May 4 with the $100,000 English Channel for 3-year-olds and $100,000 Honey Ryder for 3-year-old fillies, both at one mile on the turf.

Post time for the first of eight races Thursday is 1:10 p.m. The feature comes in Race 6, an optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares 3 and up sprinting six furlongs on the main track. Among the entrants are 8-year-old mare Starship Nala, eight times stakes-placed; Drifaros, never worse than third in eight tries with four wins and graded-stakes placings in the 2023 Chicago (G3) and Hurricane Bertie (G3), the latter at Gulfstream; and 2023 Iowa Oaks (G3) and Rampart runner-up Imonra.