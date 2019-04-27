Rajiv Maragh: ‘It’s a Victory Just to Ride Again’ 10/20/2024

Veteran Jockey Back in Action Sunday at Gulfstream

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – More than 2 ½ years since his most recent ride, Rajiv Maragh returned to action at Gulfstream on Sunday’s 10-race program.

Although he didn’t visit the winner’s circle, the 39-year-old jockey was all smiles.

“It felt amazing. It’s a victory on its own just riding again,” said Maragh after finishing off the board aboard Colin Maragh-trained Gabagool in Race 5. “The couple years I was off, it took riding off the plate. At one point, being 140 pounds in the summer, it looked far-fetched from reality.”

Maragh was greeted by family, friends and fans as he returned to the jockey’s room following the 5 ½-furlong race on Tapeta.

“There has been a great outpouring of support from a bunch of different people. It fuels me even more to want to do good and hopefully live up to my full potential as a jockey,” Maragh said.

The winner of 1939 races and more than $100 million in purses, Maragh is motivated to reach the 2000-win milestone while embracing the opportunity to stay close to home and family while riding full time at Gulfstream.

He and wife Angelina, the proud parents of 4-year-old son Luka, welcomed baby daughter Lilah to the family Friday.

“The baby’s doing great. She’s coming home today,” said Maragh, who most recently served as a racing analyst for NYRA and FOX. “My son is excited to have a sister.”

Maragh rode his first race at nearby Calder Race Course Dec. 29, 2003 and rode his first winner at Tampa Bay Downs Jan. 25, 2004. He has gone on to win multiple Grade 1 stakes aboard Groupie Doll, Main Sequence, By the Moon, Tizway and Diamondrella. Groupie Doll and Maragh teamed for back-to-back Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) wins in 2012 and 2013. Maragh also rode Groupie Doll to a thrilling victory in the 2014 Hurricane Bertie (G3) at Gulfstream in her final career start.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $125,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for six racing days following a jackpot hit Oct. 6.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.