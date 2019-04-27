Rajiv Maragh Returns to Action Sunday at Gulfstream Park 10/19/2024

The 39YO Jockey Gears Up for Championship Meet with 2 Mounts

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Rajiv Maragh has experienced many memorable moments during his career at Gulfstream Park, and the 39-year-old jockey is looking forward to enjoying another big day at the Hallandale Beach racetrack Sunday, when he is scheduled to ride in two races on a 10-race program.

The winner of 1939 races and more than $100 million in purses, whose most recent ride came on Jan. 14, 2022 at Gulfstream, is named on Colin Maragh-trained Gabagool in Race 5 and Robert Falcone Jr.-trained Supers Lucky Lady in Race 10.

The 2000-win milestone is a motivating factor in his return.

“I have some unfinished business,” said Maragh, who is looking forward to the upcoming Championship Meet at Gulfstream. “That is something I hope to achieve that we can enjoy as a family.”

A considerably more significant factor for Maragh and wife Angelina was the birth of their second child, Lilah, Friday.

“It’s no secret that I’ve been away from the races a couple of years, extending myself outside our industry and into other businesses. I ended up on TV for NYRA and FOX, and I really enjoyed myself,” Maragh said. “The thing about it is, racing with a young family and traveling have become a bit impractical. I’ve been doing a lot of traveling over the last couple years. I haven’t been able to be home a lot of nights. With Lilah on the horizon, when I was at Saratoga, my wife and I tried to take a realistic view of what we want in life. The No. 1 thing is we want to come home together as a family. Our main residence is here in South Florida, and that’s how riding came back on the table.”

Although she was only born on Friday, Lilah was named long ago.

“In 2005 when Angelina and I started dating, I was an apprentice at Gulfstream Park and I won my first graded stakes race in the Hurricane Bertie stakes for Allen Jerkens and the filly’s name was Lilah,” Maragh said. “Way back then, Angie and I said if we ever have a daughter, we’re going to name her Lilah.”

The Maraghs are also the parents of their 4-year-old son, Luka.

“I never fully retired. I always kept a toe in the water, that’s why I never officially released a statement that I was retired,” Maragh said. “I didn’t want to retire that young. Now is a great opportunity to come back.”

Maragh has been getting on horses for the past three weeks in preparation for his return.

“Two and a half years and not being on horses, it takes a while to get back into the full swing of it. I want to gradually work my way into it, so that when we hit next month in November, I’m in full swing,” he said.

Maragh rode his first race at nearby Calder Race Course Dec. 29, 2003 and rode his first winner at Tampa Bay Downs Jan. 25, 2004. He has gone on to win multiple Grade 1 stakes aboard the likes of Groupie Doll, Main Sequence, By the Moon, Tizway and Diamondrella. Groupie Doll and Maragh teamed for back-to-back Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) wins in 2012 and 2013.

Maragh also rode Groupie Doll to a thrilling victory in the 2014 Hurricane Bertie (G3) at Gulfstream in her final career start.

“That was one of my most memorable moments for me as a jockey,” Maragh said. “That swan song of hers, her final race, and going out on top was always a moment I will cherish.”