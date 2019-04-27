Rajiv Maragh Wins 1st Race of Comeback Thursday at Gulfstream 12/5/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Jockey Rajiv Maragh, who ended a nearly three-year absence from riding in October, registered the first win of his comeback Thursday at Gulfstream Park aboard Ian Parsard’s 4-year-old gelding Dundie.

Maragh, 39, had been aboard Collin Maragh-trained Dundie ($16.60) in his previous start when they finished fifth going 1 1/16 miles on the Tapeta course Nov. 8. Thursday, Maragh settled Dundie in third before the son of champion Speightstown emerged from a tight pack late to win Race 3 by three-quarters of a length in 56.67 seconds for 5 ½ furlongs.

“I really liked the horse today,” Maragh said. “I got to know him better last time. I felt like he was going to give a good run today. I really wanted to try to get him to the lead. The pace was fast, or he’d have made the lead. He was in a bit of a hard-pressed position between horses, and we just kept on trying. He showed a lot of resilience and grit to come back and win.”

The same can be said for Maragh, whose last win came aboard Raise the Rent Dec. 23, 2021 at Gulfstream. The Jamaica native rode for the last time Jan. 14, 2022 until launching his comeback Oct. 20 at Gulfstream.

Dundie was the eighth mount since his return for Maragh, who had finished second in two of his previous three races Nov. 28 and 29 at Gulfstream.

“It’s pretty surreal when you think about it, the journey here,” Maragh said. “Three years ago, I stopped riding and tried to step away for a while and get some other things going. I never thought I’d be back riding. Everything just fell into line, and I’m really excited to be back and have an opportunity to ride. These wins are what make all the hard work feel like it’s worth it.”

Gaffalione, Castellano Make Successful Meet Debuts Thursday

Tyler Gaffalione, rapidly approaching 2,500 career wins, made a triumphant return to his hometown track with a popular victory in Thursday’s opener at Gulfstream Park.

The 30-year-old Gaffalione, born and raised in nearby Davie, Fla., guided Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained 3-5 favorite La Cantera ($3.40) to a 2 ½-length triumph in the maiden claimer for 2-year-old fillies.

“I’m thankful for Saffie to give me a nice one to get started with,” Gaffalione said. “I’m thrilled to be here. I’m hoping we can keep building on what we’ve been working on the past few years, and we’ll see what happens.”

Gaffalione ranked sixth in both wins (51) and purse earnings ($2.92 million) during the 2023-2024 Championship Meet. Friday was his first time riding at the current stand, which opened Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.

Represented by agent Matt Muzikar, Gaffalione entered Friday with 2,493 career victories and sat third among North American riders with $28.2 million in purses earned and sixth with 234 wins. He won or shared riding titles at Churchill Downs’ spring and fall meets and Keeneland’s fall stand.

“It’s always nice coming home. I’m very proud of the year that we’ve had,” he said. “My agent has done a great job. All the credit goes to the horsemen for giving me the support wherever we’ve gone and given me the opportunity to live out my dream.”

Hall of Famer Javier Castellano, who led Gulfstream’s winter standings an unprecedented five consecutive seasons from 2011-2012 to 2015-2016, also won in his Championship Meet debut on Billions Stable and Cairoli Racing Stable’s Premiado ($4.60), the 6-5 favorite in Race 4, a one-mile and 70-yard maiden claimer for 2-year-olds. The winner is trained by Antonio Sano.

“Thank you to Antonio Sano for the opportunity to ride the first horse back. To win the race feels amazing,” Castellano said. “I feel a lot of emotion coming back where I came from, where I started years ago, to see my people, my friends. I feel like this is my home,” Castellano said. “Thank God I feel healthy. I have a lot of motivation. I’m blessed to compete here with some of the best jockeys in the country. The trainers and owners, everybody give me the opportunity to ride their horses.”

Castellano, 46, tied for eighth at last winter’s Championship Meet with 34 wins and ninth with $2.11 million in purse earnings. His 5,822 career wins are sixth-most among active riders, and his $404.2 million bankroll is good for second all-time behind fellow Hall of Famer John Velazquez.

A native of Venezuela, Castellano missed nearly two months after having surgery to repair a fractured hand suffered in an Aug. 30 spill at Saratoga, returning Oct. 24 at Aqueduct.

“I’ve been working hard. Unfortunately, I hit a little bump over the summer, but I’ve recovered from the injury, and I feel 100 percent,” Castellano said. “I’m looking forward to having a great, great meet.”

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $150,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool is expected to grow to an estimated $150,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Thursday for the fifth racing day following a Nov. 24 mandatory payout.

Friday’s sequence will span Races 5-10, headlined by a mile optional claiming allowance for 2-year-olds on turf in Race 7. City of Oscars is rated as the 7-5 favorite in the field of nine. Trained by Hall of Famer Mark Casse, the gelded son of Oscar Performance is coming off a maiden score on turf at Aqueduct. He just missed graduating by a head at Kentucky Downs.

The Rainbow 6 carryover pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence.

Who’s Hot: Three-time Championship Meet training titlist Saffie Joseph Jr. notched three winners Thursday when he saddled back-to-back winners with La Cantera ($3.40) in Race 1 and Coldstream ($3.60) in Race 2 before visiting the winner’s circle following Mr. Narcissistic’s ($3.40) victory in Race 7. Edgard Zayas rode La Cantera and Mr. Narcissistic.