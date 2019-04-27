Rated by Merit Favored for Return in Saturday’s Dr. Fager 9/4/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – St. Elias Stable’s homebred Rated by Merit left everyone wanting to see more of the son of Battalion Runner after he streaked to a 9 ¾-length debut victory at Gulfstream Park July 13.

Everyone will have that opportunity Saturday when Rated by Merit returns in the $100,000 Dr. Fager, the six-furlong first leg of the 2024 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series for 2-year-olds sired by accredited Florida stallions.

The Dr. Fager will co-headline Saturday’s Gulfstream Park program with the $100,000 FSS Desert Vixen, a six-furlong sprint for fillies. Rated by Merit is the even-money morning-line favorite in a field of eight 2-year-olds.

“He’s very uncomplicated. Mentally, he hasn’t changed because he was very mature mentally going into his first race,” trainer Michael Yates said. “He keeps marching out there doing his job every day. He’s growing, maturing. He’s going the right way.”

Rated by Merit’s debut victory became all the more impressive when the homebred colt’s effort was assigned a 92 Beyer Speed Figure, which was the highest of any 2-year-old in the country before being surpassed by Ferocious, a $1.3 million yearling purchase, who was credited with a 96 after his impressive debut at Saratoga two weeks later.

“It was basically a ‘Wow’ moment, I guess that’s the best way to say it,” Yates said. “I expected he would run well, but it was kind of a ‘Wow’ moment.”

Since his debut, Rated by Merit has had four workouts at Gulfstream Park that Yates is confident have prepared the Florida-bred colt for his return.

“It’s all about just doing what’s right for the horse every day, just making good decisions and keeping him out of harm’s way and helping him move forward,” Yates said.

Yates has enjoyed past success in the Florida Sire Stakes series, having saddled Cajun’s Magic (2021) and Cajun Firecracker (2018) for victories in the Dr. Fager, as well as Go Jo Jo Go for a win in the 2020 Desert Vixen. Will he add a Rated by Merit victory in the Dr. Fager to his resume?

“I’m anxious, absolutely. I’m very anxious to see him run again,” Yates said.

Jesus Rios has the return call.

Ian Parsard, Shining Stable LLC and Stefania Farms LLC’s Neoequos is rated second on the morning line at 3-1 off an impressive maiden score. The Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained colt, who lost his rider following a bumping start in his July 21 debut, pressed the pace while racing three wide before drawing off to win by two lengths in a five-furlong maiden special weight race Aug. 10.

Joseph, who saddled 2019 Dr. Fager winner Chance It, has awarded the return mount on the son of Neolithic to Miguel Vasquez.

Amy Dunne and trainer Patrick Biancone’s Classic of Course, who debuted with a 6 ½-length victory at Gulfstream May 3, enters the Dr. Fager off two stakes appearances. The son of Awesome of Course, who is rated third at 4-1, finished fourth in the Tremont at Saratoga before returning to Gulfstream to fall a neck short of victory in the Aug. 19 Proud Man.

Emisael Jaramillo, who has been aboard for Classic of Course’s two Gulfstream starts, has the call.

Trainer Mary Lightner’s Candycrumbs holds the distinction of being the only stakes winner in the Dr. Fager field. The son of Valiant Minister, who finished second in his June 8 debut at Gulfstream, closed from 10th to capture the 5 ½-furlong Hickory Tree Aug. 3 at Colonial Downs.

Edgard Zayas will ride Candycrumbs for the first time Saturday.

David Hunt’s I’mbiggerthanilook, Just for Fun Stable Inc.’s Lawler, John Minchello’s Zizka and Sonata Stable’s Just Relax round out the field.