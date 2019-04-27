Rated by Merit Looking for Sweep in $300,000 In Reality 11/23/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – St. Elias Stable’s homebred Rated by Merit, undefeated in three starts, will continue his quest to sweep the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series for 2-year-olds by accredited Florida stallions in the $300,000 In Reality Saturday, Nov. 30 at Gulfstream Park.

Trained by Michael Yates, Rated by Merit tops a of field of nine in the 1 1/16-mile In Reality, which will be his first attempt at going two turns. The son of Battalion Runner has won his races by 19 ¾ combined lengths, starting with a 9 ¾-length debut triumph July 13.

Rated by Merit opened the FSS series taking the six-furlong Dr. Fager by 6 ¼ lengths Sept. 7, then followed up with a 3 ¾-length score in the seven-furlong Affirmed Oct. 19. His 99 Beyer Speed Figure from that race is the highest assigned to a 2-year-old this year.

Eight horses have swept the FSS series for 2-year-olds since it was launched in 1982: Awesome Strong (2022), Three Rules (2016), Fort Loudon (2011), Jackson Bend (2009), Big Drama (2008), Sir Oscar (2003), Express Tour (2000) and Seacliff (1995).

Rated by Merit drew Post 1 and will have regular rider Jesus Rios aboard. Also entered are Neoequos and Classic of Course, respectively second and third in the Dr. Fager and Affirmed; Affirmed fifth-place finisher Lou; Gulfstream maiden debut winners Emmett and Latch the Hatch; and maidens Oleg, Just Relax and Roar of the Beast.

The $300,000 FSS My Dear Girl for 2-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles is topped by Averill Racing’s R Morning Brew, who lost for the first time in three starts when third in the seven-furlong Susan’s Girl Oct. 19. Before that, the daughter of Curlin’s Honor graduated by 4 ½ lengths in debut Aug. 9 and cruised by 5 ½ lengths in the six-furlong Desert Vixen Sept. 7.

R Morning Brew, trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., will break from Post 5 in a field of seven.

Leading the rivals are Troy Johnson and Maritza Weston’s Win N Your In (Post 6), winner of the Aug. 10 Sharp Susan that handed R Morning Brew her first loss in the Susan’s Girl after running third in the Desert Vixen; and LNJ Foxwoods and Church Street Stable’s Stunner (Post 1), a front-running winner of two straight for trainer Brad Cox capped by the one-mile Tempted Nov. 2 at Aqueduct.

Kip the Distance, twice stakes-placed including a second in the Susan’s Girl; Bee a Queen, third in the Sharp Susan; Nov. 10 Gulfstream maiden winner Fede and maiden My Denysse complete the field.

Big Paradise Always in Control in $65,000 Juvenile Sprint

Alex and JoAnn Lieblong’s Big Paradise was in total control throughout the 6 ½ furlongs of Saturday’s $65,000 Juvenile Sprint at Gulfstream Park while registering a 2 ¼-length victory in the stakes for Florida-bred juveniles.

The son of The Big Beast broke alertly under Irad Ortiz Jr. to take an early lead, shook off an inside challenge from Most Handsome, and drew away to a comfortable victory as the 1-2 favorite.

“He’s another The Big Beast that can run,” trainer David Fawkes said.

While providing Ortiz with his third winner of the day in the Race 6 feature, Big Paradise set fractions of 22.41 and 45.73 seconds for the first half mile on his way to a final clocking of 1:18.03.

Big Paradise broke his maiden at first asking Sept. 28, rallying from off the pace to prevail by a half-length. The company proved a little too tough in the $200,000 Affirmed, the seven-furlong second leg of the Florida Sire Stakes series won by undefeated Rated by Merit. The homebred colt was a forward factor early before settling for fourth in the race in which Rated by Merit earned the highest Beyer Speed Figure (99) of all 2-year-olds this year.

Noble N Magical finished second, 6 ½ lengths ahead of third-place finisher Nothingsubtle.

Smithwick Spice Determined Winner of Extravagant Kid

New Spice Stable homebred Smithwick’s Spice sprinted to an early lead and held off a host of challengers in the stretch to register a 15-1 upset of the $75,000 Extravagant Kid overnight handicap.

Ridden by Jorge Gonzalez for trainer Douglas Nunn, 8-year-old gelding Smithwick’s Spice ($) covered 5 ½ furlongs in 1:02.90 over the all-weather Tapeta course for his 14th career victory from 50 starts.

Gonzalez hustled Smithwick’s Spice to the front from outermost Post 8 and put up fractions of 22.25 and 45.11 seconds on an uncontested lead. The New Jersey-bred son of Frost Giant saw his advantage shrink once straightened for home but dug in gamely through the lane to hold on by a nose.

Doctor Jeff came up the inside to get second, with Whenigettoheaven and Okiro dead-heating for third.