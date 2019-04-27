Rated by Merit Looms Strong Favorite for $200,000 Affirmed 10/12/2024

Undefeated Colt to Face 5 in 2nd Leg of Florida Sire Stakes Series

R Morning Brew Looks to Go Back-to-Back in $200,000 Susan’s Girl

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $75,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – St. Elias Stable’s Rated by Merit looms as a strong favorite in a field of seven entered Saturday for the $200,000 Affirmed, next Saturday’s second leg of the 2024 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series for 2-year-olds sired by accredited Florida stallions.

The homebred son of Battalion Runner is undefeated and untested in two career starts, including a 6 ¼-length romp in the $100,000 Dr. Fager, the six-furlong first leg of the Florida Sire Stakes series Sept. 7. The Michael Yates trainee scored by 9 ¾ lengths in the July 13 debut at six furlongs, earning a 92 Beyer Speed Figure that was the fastest produced by a 2-year-old in 2024 at the time. He followed up with a 93 Beyer Speed Figure while setting a stakes record (1:09.45) in his Dr. Fager win.

Jesus Rios, who was aboard for Rated by Merit’s two dominating wins, has the return mount for the seven-furlong Affirmed.

Ian Parsard, Stefania Farms LLC and Shining Stables LLC’s Neoequos, who contested the early pace early before settling for second in the Dr. Fager, is scheduled to return in the Affirmed. Amy Dunne and trainer Patrick Biancone’s Classic of Course, who finished third in the Dr. Fager after losing a photo finish for win in the Proud Man Stakes, is also entered.

Arindel’s Lou, John Minchello’s Zizka, and Alex and JoAnn Lieblong’s Big Paradise round out the field.

Averill Racing LLC’s R Morning Brew was entered to seek her third victory without defeat in the $200,000 Susan’s Girl, the second leg of the Florida Sire Stakes series for juvenile fillies that will co-headline next Saturday’s program.

The daughter of Curlin’s Honor, who followed up a 4 ½-length debut victory with a 5 ½-length score in the $100,000 FSS Desert Vixen Sept. 7, is slated to face 6 rivals in the seven-furlong Susan’s Girl. Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. has awarded the return mount to Edgard Zayas.

Christian Maingot and trainer Jose Pinchin’s Wiggle an’ Wine and Troy Johnson and Maritza Weston’s Win N Your In, who finished second and third, respectively, in the Desert Vixen are scheduled to return in the Susan’s Girl. Win N Your In finished three quarters of a length behind Wiggle an’ Wine after finishing 4 ¾ lengths clear of the Pinchin trainee while winning the Sharp Susan Aug. 10.

Patricia’s Hope LLC’s Rogue Diamond, an impressive two-length debut winner for trainer Larry Rivelli at Hawthorne, is scheduled to make her FSS debut in the Susan’s Girl.

Stonehedge LLC’s Don’t Fool With Me, Shadybrook Farm Inc.’s I’malwaysthinking, and trainer Angel Rodriguez’s Kip the Distance round out the field.

The two featured stakes will be supported on an 11-race program by the $100,000 FTBOA Gil Campbell Memorial Handicap, which drew a field of 7 including Arindel’s Octane, who won the Razorback Handicap (G3) at Oaklawn.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $75,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the second racing day following last Sunday’s jackpot hit for $78,282.04.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring a maiden special weight test for 2-year-old Florida-bred fillies in Race 8. La Gioconda is slated to make her debut for trainer Gustavo Delgado’s GDS Racing Stables Inc. in the 6 ½-furlong race that drew a field of eight. Delgado saddled his homebred filly’s sire, Caracaro, for runner-up finishes in the 2020 Peter Pan (G3) and Travers (G1) following a maiden win at Gulfstream. Delgado also campaigned La Gioconda’s dam, French Politics, a six-time winner.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.