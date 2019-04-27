Reach for the Rose Could Make Ramsey’s Dream Come True 5/30/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Reach for the Rose, the runner-up in the $100,000 Royal Palm Juvenile May 11 at Gulfstream Park, will have the chance to make a dream come true for owner Ken Ramsey at Royal Ascot.

Although Ramsey will be unable to travel to Great Britain for the Royal Ascot Meet due to health issues, his 2-year-old son of Audible will represent him in the either the June 18 Coventry (G2) at six furlongs or the June 20 Norfolk Stakes (G2) at five furlongs, said trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. Thursday.

“Mr. Ramsey has his problem with his kidneys. We weren’t sure [Reach for the Rose] was going to go, but Royal Ascot reached out to him. They want him to come, and he said, ‘Go ahead and send him,’” Joseph said.

Reach for the Rose closed from off the pace to finish 1 ½ lengths behind Royal Ascot-bound Gabaldon in the Royal Palm Juvenile, a five-furlong turf stakes that offered an automatic berth in a Royal Ascot stakes and a $25,000 travel stipend.

“He’s a horse that came in early to point to Royal Ascot, because Mr. Ramsey wanted to go. It’s his dream to win a race there,” Joseph said. “He ran a big race first time out. He broke on top, dropped back and came with a good run. If he didn’t drop back maybe he could have won that race that day. It gave us confidence to go forward.”

Reach for the Rose was bred by Ramsey, who is need of a kidney transplant, and his late wife, Sarah. The Kentucky-bred colt is out of Divine Mission, a half-sister to Be My Sunshine, a stakes-winning 4-year-old daughter of Frosted who will represent Ramsey and Joseph in Sunday’s $250,000 Old Forester Mint Julep (G3) at Churchill Downs. Be My Sunshine was sixth in the Honey Fox (G3) at Gulfstream in March after winning the Tropical Park Oaks in December.

Joseph said Reach for the Rose would breeze at Churchill Downs before flying to Great Britain.

Meanwhile, Joseph has scheduled multiple graded-stakes winner Skippylongstocking to breeze Friday for a possible start in the June 8 Suburban (G2) at Saratoga Race Course.

“Originally, the plan was the Stephen Foster, but I’m going to work him and then decide,” Joseph said. The Foster (G1) is scheduled for June 29 at Churchill Downs.

Daniel Alonso’s Skippylongstocking is coming off a 2 ½-length victory in the April 20 Oaklawn Park Handicap (G2).

$400,000 Penn Mile (G3) Attracts Sano, Jaramillo and Vasquez

Friday’s $400,000 Penn Mile (G3), highlighting the most lucrative night of racing on Penn National’s calendar, will feature a few familiar names from Gulfstream Park.

Two-time stakes winner Freedom Principle, trained by Jose Garoffalo, was entered in the Penn Mile, as was Set, winner of the Cutler Bay, and Dancing Groom, fifth in the Holy Bull (G3).

Freedom Principle, who won the English Channel last time out, will be ridden by Miguel Vasquez, while Emisael Jaramillo has been named aboard the Mark Casse-trained Set. Trainer Antonio Sano has named Luca Panici on Dancing Groom, third in last year’s Champagne (G1).