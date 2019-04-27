Romagna Mia Wins Like a 4-5 Favorite in Via Borghese 12/26/2023

Oisin Murphy Begins Championship Meet Stint Thursday

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $100,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Team Valor International LLC’s Romagna Mia lived up to her 4-5 favorite’s role Tuesday at Gulfstream Park while scoring an authoritative seven-length romp in the $125,000 Via Borghese.

Making her first start on Tapeta in the race for fillies and mares that had been scheduled for 1 3/8 miles on turf, the 4-year-old British-bred filly relaxed in fourth as Tass showed the way at a solid pace for the adjusted 1 ½-mile distance. Tass set fractions of 25.23 (seconds), 49.61, 1:15.45 and 1:40.54 for the first half mile before Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez pushed the ‘Go’ button on Romagna Mia, who responded with a three-wide sweep to the lead and an impressive stretch run while under little pressure.

“I would have been surprised if she hadn’t [handled the Tapeta], although the synthetic is a bit of an unknown,” trainer Graham Motion said. “She kind of won for fun.”

Romagna Mia, a Group 2 winner in Europe, finished third in her U.S. debut in the Beverly D (G1) on turf at Colonial before capturing the 1 ½-mile Dowager (G3) over Keeneland’s turf in her most recent start.

“She’s an absolute pleasure to train. She’s a lovely filly,” Motion said.

The gray daughter of Mastercraftsman ran 1 ½ miles on Tapeta in 2:28.69. Tass held gamely to finish second, 1 ¼ lengths ahead of Viva La Red.

Romagna Mia is likely to return in the $200,000 La Prevoyante (G3), a 1 ½-mile turf stakes for fillies and mares on the Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) undercard Jan. 27 at Gulfstream Park.

Oisin Murphy Begins Championship Meet Stint Thursday

International star jockey Oisin Murphy will begin riding at Gulfstream Park Thursday, when he is named to ride Christophe Clement-trained Streamsong in a Race 9 maiden special weight for 2-year-olds on Tapeta.

Streamsong, a son of Omaha Beach who is rated fourth at 5-1 on the morning line, is scheduled to make his debut in the mile-and-70-yard race that drew a field of eight.

Murphy is named on two horses for Friday’s card and five horses Saturday, including Marwad in the $200,000 Ft. Lauderdale (G2). The 28-year-old three-time British champion is slated to ride two horses Sunday, including Isabel Alexandra in the $100,000 Abundantia.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $100,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $100,000 Thursday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for three days following a jackpot hit for $324,724.16.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, anchored by a maiden special weight race for 2-year-olds featuring three-time British champion Oisin Murphy’s first mount of the Championship Meet. Murphy is named on Christophe Clement-trained Streamsong, a debuting son of Omaha Beach. Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher is represented by two horses in the mile-and-70-yard Tapeta test – El Rezeen, a son of English Channel, and Always Be Smart, a son of Tapit who finished second in his debut.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Tyler Gaffalione doubled aboard Iced Coffee ($11.80) in Race 2 and Alexandra’s Song ($8) in Race 4. Edgard Zayas also rode a pair of winners, Light and Path ($9.40) in Race 7 and Just for Luck ($12.80) in Race 10.