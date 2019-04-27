Royal Palm Nominations and a Chance to Run at Royal Ascot 4/26/2024

Nominations for Gulfstream’s 2-Year-Old Stakes Close Sunday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – In just its first year as a qualifier for the prestigious Royal Ascot meet in England, Gulfstream Park’s Royal Palm Juvenile Stakes produced a Queen Mary (G2) winner in Crimson Advocate.

The Royal Palm Juvenile Stakes return to Gulfstream Saturday, May 11 and, once again, winners will be offered automatic qualifiers and a travel stipend to one of six stakes races for 2-year-olds during the Royal Ascot meet in June.

Horsemen have until Sunday, April 28 to nominate their juveniles to the $120,000 Royal Palm Juvenile or $120,000 Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies. Both races will be run at five furlongs on the turf.

Crimson Advocate, owned by Wathnan Racing, is a daughter of Nyquist who won the Queen Mary by a nose. Trainer George Weaver called the victory “one of the most gratifying moments of my career.”

For more information contact stakes coordinator James Easley (786.308.7321) or racing secretary Michael Costanzo (773.519.3256).