Saffie Joseph Jr. Chasing 4th Championship Meet Title In a Row 11/26/2024

Gulfstream-Based Trainer Experiencing Career Year in 2024

Breeders’ Cup Winners White Abarrio, Soul of an Angel Prepare for Gulfstream

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Saffie Joseph Jr. will chase his fourth consecutive Championship Meet training title when Gulfstream Park’s prestigious winter Thoroughbred showcase gets underway Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.

“I feel like we’re in a good position. We’ve got quality and we also have the numbers,” Joseph said. “We should have a very good chance of doing it.”

Joseph won his third consecutive Championship Meet title with 66 wins in 2023-2024 while collecting $3,448,823 in purses, just $12,000 less than Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher, who saddled 37 winners, including Curlin Florida Derby (G1) hero Fierceness. Pletcher had won 18 consecutive Championship titles before Joseph claimed the 2021-2022 crown with 58 wins and repeated in 2022-2023 with 47 winners.

“Todd had won 18 in a row. We were the first one to beat him. It definitely gives you a boost. It’s the Championship Meet, quality winter racing. Everyone’s watching Gulfstream at that time, so it is a big career achievement,” Joseph said. “You hope you could go on and continue it, so to repeat the next year was probably as important as the first year.”

The 37-year-old trainer used the 2023-2024 Championship Meet title as a springboard for a career year in 2024, highlighted by Soul of an Angel’s thrilling last-to-first victory in the Nov. 2 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) at Del Mar. The 5-year-old daughter of Atreides finished second behind Joseph-trained Honor D Lady in the Royal Delta (G3) during the Championship Meet before going on to win the May 4 Ruffian (G2) at Aqueduct, the Sept. 19 Princess Rooney (G3) at Gulfstream and giving her trainer his first Breeders’ Cup victory in the Filly & Mare Sprint.

Soul of an Angel is currently being pointed to her 2025 debut during the Championship Meet in the Dec. 26 Rampart, a one-turn mile stakes for fillies and mares that could well be a steppingstone for a start in the $20 million Saudi Cup (G1) Feb. 22.

“If we decide to go to the Saudi race, she’ll go in the Rampart. If we change it, she’ll go to Rampart and then the Madison at Keeneland,” Joseph said. “The key to her is one turn. She’s obviously decent at two turns, but at one turn, she’s a different quality horse.

Joseph, who has clinched his 11th consecutive title at Gulfstream during the Sunshine Meet, also enjoyed out-of-town graded success with Honor D Lady, who followed up her two-length triumph over Soul of an Angel in the Royal Delta with a triumph in the Delaware Handicap (G2).

Skippylongstocking won the Oaklawn Handicap (G2) before defending his title in the Charles Town Classic (G2).

Joseph also appears to be preparing a couple of his stable stars for the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 25 at Gulfstream.

White Abarrio, winner of the 2022 Curlin Florida Derby (G1) and 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1), returned to Joseph’s barn over the summer and won impressively Nov. 22 by 10 ¼ lengths. The 5-year-old could run next in the Dec. 21 Harlan’s Holiday (G3), a prep race historically for the Pegasus, or the Dec. 28 Mr. Prospector (G3).

Joseph said multiple Grade 2 winner Skippylongstocking would also be pointed toward the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational.