Saturday’s Early Pick 5 Begins with Race 2, Early Pick 4 Race 3 12/6/2024

Nine Arabians in $130,000 UAE President Cup (G1)

Rainbow 6 Estimate $250,000

Samantha Perry Tropical Turf Pick 3 Video: Click here to view

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park’s first race Saturday will be the $130,000 UAE President Cup (G1) for Arabian horses.

With the President Cup opening the Saturday program, the early Pick 5 will begin with Race 2, an allowance optional claimer at five furlongs on the turf for 2-year-old fillies, and the early Pick 4 will begin with Race 3, a 5 ½ furlong maiden claiming event also for 2-year-old fillies.

The Saturday feature, the $115,000 H. Allen Jerkens Handicap, will go as Race 11.

Nine Arabians will go post in the President Cup including two-time Horse of the Year and defending champion Diamond Gem AA. Jockey Carol Cedeno will ride Diamond Gem AA. She won the 2022 President Cup aboard Hiab Al Zaman. This will be the first Arabian race for Gulfstream-based jockey Luca Panici, who rides WMA Smoke Signal.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $250,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool is expected to grow to an estimated $250,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Friday for the sixth racing day following a Nov. 24 mandatory payout.

The $115,000 H. Allen Jerkens Handicap will be featured and will anchor the Rainbow 6 sequence that will span Races 6-11. The Grey Wizard, a Grade 2 winner, has been installed as the 2-1 morning-line favorite for the two-mile turf stakes for 3-year-olds and up. The Graham Motion trainee will carry high weight of 126 pounds, between 4 and 10 pounds more than his 10 rivals.

The Rainbow 6 carryover pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence.

Saturday’s program will be kicked off in Race 1 by the $130,000 UAE President Cup, a 1 1/16-mile invitational for Arabian 3-yer-olds and up. Two-time Arabian Horse of the Year Diamond Gem AA leads a field of nine.

Samantha Perry Tropical Turf Pick 3 Video

Gulfstream host and analyst Samantha Perry handicaps Saturday’s Tropical Turf Pick 3.

Video: Click here to view