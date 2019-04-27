Saturday’s Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Has Life-Changing Potential 6/19/2024

Wildcat Red Handicap, Powder Break Anchor Saturday’s Sequence

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $550,000

Great Venezuela Enters Thursday Feature off 11-Length Romp

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Saturday’s mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to offer the potential to yield a life-changing payoff at Gulfstream Park.

The jackpot pool is expected to grow into the millions after wagering is closed Saturday, should the popular multi-race wager continue to go unsolved Thursday and Friday.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 8-13, anchored by the $75,000 Wildcat Red Handicap in Race 12 and the $100,000 Powder Break in Race 13.

Saturday’s program drew 117 entries.

Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Lord Miles, who captured the 2023 Wood Memorial (G2), is scheduled to make his second start off an eight-month layoff in the mile overnight handicap while carrying co-highweight of 120 pounds in a field of eight 3-year-olds and up.

Joseph, the Royal Palm Meet’s leading trainer, is represented by three mares in a field of 11 fillies and mares in the Powder Break, a mile-and-70-yard stakes on Tapeta -- Towser and Angel Nadeshiko, who finished second and third in the Monroe Stakes last time out, and last-out optional claiming allowance winner Batucada.

The Rainbow 6 has gone unsolved for 21 consecutive racing days heading into Thursday’s nine-race program. The jackpot pool is expected to swell to an estimated $550,000 Thursday.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring Orlyana Farm’s Great Venezuela’s return from an 11-length victory in Race 9, a 5 ½-furlong optional claiming stater allowance for 3-year-old fillies on Tapeta. Stakes-placed Great Venezuela, who is the even-money morning-line favorite, has won three of five career starts.