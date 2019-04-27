Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Estimated at $550,000 2/23/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 is expected to grow Saturday to an estimated $550,000.

The sequence will feature the $125,000 Gulfstream Park Sprint, begin with a $91,000 allowance optional claiming event on the turf, and conclude in Race 12 with an $89,000 maiden special weight event for 3-year-olds over a mile turf course.

Race 7, which begins the sequence, drew 16 fillies and mares with a tepid 4-1 favorite in Boston Rose. The 4-year-old Irish-bred, trained by Christophe Clement, made her U.S. debut Jan. 27 while finishing fourth after taking the lead down the stretch. It was her first race since running in France in April. Chad Brown saddles Hola Gata. The 4-year-old daughter of Kitten’s Joy ended her 2023 campaign losing by a head at Keeneland and opened her 2024 campaign losing by a head here Dec. 30. Five Towns will make her U.S. debut for trainer Graham Motion. The Japanese-bred daughter of Lord Kanaloa raced in Newmarket in September.

Race 10 is a $92,000 allowance optional claimer at 1 1/16 mile on the turf for fillies and mares and Sweet Dani Girl is the 2-1 favorite after winning the Sunshine Filly & Mare Turf Jan. 14. Marksman Queen won her U.S. debut here in December. It was her first race since June.

The Gulfstream Park Sprint drew a field of 10 and graded stakes winner Candy Man Rocket returns from a seven-month layoff for trainer Bill Mott. Smile Sprint (G2) winner Dean Delivers makes his 5-year-old debut and Run Classic makes his first start since May and switching to the Jose D’Angelo barn.

Race 12 concludes the sequence with 16 3-year-old maidens entered at 7 ½ furlongs on the turf. Typhoon Fury, third in the Central Park at Aqueduct last year, is 2-1. Mo Caliente, beaten on the turf a neck at Keeneland and a neck at Churchill Downs last year, goes out for Rusty Arnold. Coinvest, beaten a neck in his debut Jan. 29, is $1.1 million son of City of Light who’s currently on the also eligible.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

NOTES: Fans will be able to watch and wager on the $20 million Saudi World Cup from King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Saturday at Gulfstream featuring three of the first four finishers from the Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1), including winner National Treasure. Post time is 12:40 p.m…Arindel’s Octane, winner of the Gil Campbell Memorial in October and the winner of the In Reality and Affirmed divisions of the 2021 Florida Sire Stakes, runs in the Razorback (G3) at Oaklawn…