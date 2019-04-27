Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $75,000 11/3/2023

Armed Forces, Showing Up Co-Headline 11-Race Program

Time Passage Rolles on in Friday’s Cellars Shiraz

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $75,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

First race post time is 12:40 p.m.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for five racing programs following a mandatory payout.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, featuring the $65,000 Showing Up in Race 10. Jose D’Angelo-trained Amstrong, who captured the Bear’s Den in his most recent starts, is rated as the 2-1 morning-line favorite for the 1 1/16-mile stakes for 3-year-olds on Tapeta.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The $65,000 Armed Forces, a mile-and-70-yard stakes for 2-year-olds on Tapeta, will co-headline Saturday’s program in Race 5.

Jose Garoffalo-trained Freedom Principle is rated as the 8-5 morning-line favorite coming off a sharp 7 ¾-length maiden score at Saturday’s trip.

Laurie Plesa and Glassman Racing LLC’s Time Passage scored her fourth straight victory and third stakes victory in a row at Gulfstream Park in Friday’s $65,000 Cellars Shiraz.

Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Time Passage led throughout the 1 1/16 mile on Tapeta, prevailing by a neck.to live up to her 3-5 favoritism. The daughter of Tunwoo earned a $25,000 FTBOA Win Bonus offered to a registered Florida-bred winner in addition to the winner’s purse.

“Since they stretched her out on the Tapeta, she’s been awesome,” jockey Edgard Zayas said. “She has speed, and she uses it. I feel like she gets everyone out of their own pace. She’s pretty quick and at the end she keeps fighting.”

Coco finished second, 2 ¼ lengths ahead of To Thyself B True.

Quintessential Racing Florida LLC’s Dancing N Dixie ($9.20) scored a half-length upset victory over 4-5 favorite Bubbly Champagne in Friday’s $65,000 Our Dear Peggy, a co-featured mile-and-70-yard stakes for 2-year-old fillies on Tapeta in Race 3.

The Mark Casse-trained daughter of Neolithic, who graduated in her last starts at Friday’s distance on the all-weather track, made a three-wide run to take the lead on the backstretch before Bubbly Champagne retook the lead and showed the way into mid-stretch. Dancing In Dixie kicked back in under Miguel Vasquez late to secure the victory. De Regreso finished third.

Dancing N Dixie, a registered Florida-bred who was timed in 1:42.54, earned a $25,000 FTBOA Win Bonus in addition to the lion’s share of the purse.