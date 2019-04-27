Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $125,000 11/10/2023

Juvenile Sprint, Awesome Banner Co-Feature Sequence

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $125,000 for Saturday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

First race post time is set for 12:10 p.m.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for seven racing programs following a mandatory payout.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, including the Juvenile Sprint in Race 8 and the Awesome Banner in Race 10.

The Juvenile Sprint, a 6 ½-furlong stakes for 2-year-old Florida-breds, will be contested for a $60,000 purse in Race 8, which also offers a $25,000 bonus to a Florida Sire Stakes-eligible winner. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained General Ledger is the 9-5 morning-line favorite in a well-balanced field of seven on the strength of a debut victory and a rough-trip second in a recent optional claiming allowance.

Joeseph will be represented with two highly regarded entrants in the $60,000 Awesome Banner, a seven-furlong overnight handicap for 3-year-olds carded as Race 10. Swirvin, the 5-2 morning-line favorite who captured the Jersey Shore at Monmouth Park two starts back, returns from a 2 ½-month layoff. West Coast Cowboy, who is rated second at 3-1, finished second in the West Virginia Derby (G3) before running off the board in the Pennsylvania Derby (G1) last time out. West Coast Cowboy is the 122-pound co-highweight with Dreaming of Kona, who finished second and was placed first in this year’s Mucho Macho Man at Gulfstream. Legacy Isle, who was disqualified from first in the Mucho Macho Man, is scheduled to make his first start since finishing off the board in the March 4 Fountain of Youth (G2).

A Glen Hill Farm homebred son of Justify is scheduled to debut in Race 7, a 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight contest for 2-year-olds on Tapeta in Race 7. The Tom Proctor-trained Bell Mountain is out of multiple graded stakes-placed Compelled, who finished second in the 2017 Sweetest Chant (G3) at Gulfstream following a victory in the Juvenile Filly Turf at Gulfstream Park West. Trainer Jose D’Angelo will unveil Salacious, a son of Tapit, while Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse will be represented by Fastest, a debuting son of Bucchero.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The $60,000 Juvenile Fillies Sprint, a 6 ½-furlong stakes for Florida-bred 2-year-old fillies, is carded as Race 4. Herman Wilensky-trained Chi Chi, fresh off a stakes win at Remington Park, is rated as the 7-5 morning-line favorite. D’Angelo-trained Miss Sayely, a brilliant maiden winner two starts back, returns to the main track following an off-the-board finish in a two-turn stakes on Tapeta.