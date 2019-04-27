Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $350,000 1/12/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $350,000 for Saturday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for nine consecutive racing days following a mandatory payout Dec. 30.

Saturday’s Rainbow sequence will span Races 6-11, kicked off by a six-furlong maiden special weight race for 3-year-olds. Todd Pletcher-trained Turn Up the Trees, a son of Liam’s Map who was purchased for $500,000 at the Keeneland September sale, is scheduled to make his debut with John Velazquez up. Pletcher is slated to also send out Maximus Speed, a debuting son of Runhappy with Irad Ortiz Jr. set to ride. Trainers Bill Mott, Mark Casse, George Weaver and Cherie DeVaux are represented by debuters in the 11-horse field.

In Race 7, a 5 ½-furlong $25,000 claiming race on Tapeta, Casse-trained Mo Touring and Rafael Schistl-trained Flirtini are exiting victories over the all-weather course.

A field of 11 promising 3-year-olds has been assembled for Race 8, a 1 1/16-mile entry-level optional claiming allowance on turf. Hall of Famer Shug McGaughey is represented by Cugino, who is slated to return off a trouble-overcoming debut victory on turf at Aqueduct. Brendan Walsh-trained Katheeb returns off a nine-length debut romp on Tapeta at Turfway Park. Brian Lynch-trained Beyond Stokes is coming off a maiden score over Gulfstream’s turf, while Jorge Delgado-trained Cuban Thunder is coming off a very wide runner-up finish in his Gulfstream debut on Tapeta.

A full field of 12 3-year-olds has been attracted for a mile maiden special weight race on dirt in Race 9. McGaughey-trained Conquest Warrior, a son of City of Light who finished third in his debut following a very slow start over a muddy Gulfstream track, is rated as the 3-1 morning-line favorite in a race with several debuters for trainers Chad Brown, Christophe Clement, Jena Antonucci and Pletcher.

Mott-trained Socially Selective, a stakes-placed 4-year-old daughter of Speightster, is rated as a strong 6-5 favorite on the morning line for Race 10, a 6 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance over the main track for older fillies and mares.

A five-furlong optional claiming allowance on turf for older fillies and mares wraps up the Rainbow 6 sequence. Michael Maker-trained Kick a Rhyme, who graduated on turf two starts back, returns to the green following a subpar effort on Tapeta. Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained David’s Rose, a six-time winner, was entered for a $25,000 claiming tag in the entry-level optional claiming allowance.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Luis Saez doubled aboard Bingo Was His Name ($2.60) in Race 1 and Silent Heart ($4) in the Race 6 feature.

Defending Championship Meet titlist Irad Ortiz Jr. notched back-to-back victories aboard Sherif Ali ($6.20) in Race 4 and Gambling Holiday ($5) in Race 5. Jose Ortiz doubled aboard General Ledger ($3.80) in Race 3 and Southern Dream ($8.80) in Race 7.

Paco Lopez closed out Friday’s card with a riding double aboard Golden Ghost ($5) in Race 8 and Greek Mojo ($3.80) in Race 9.