Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $100,000 6/28/2024

Mandatory 20-Cent Rainbow 6 Payout Set for Sunday



Catalytic to Make 1stt Start Since Derby in Friday’s Carry Back

Turf Racing Scheduled to Resume Friday July 5

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – One day before a scheduled mandatory payout, the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $100,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved for the third straight racing day following last Saturday’s mandatory payout.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, headlined by the $100,000 Musical Romance in Race 10. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Bluefield, graded stakes-placed during the Championship Meet, is the 124-pound highweight in the 6 ½-furlong stakes for fillies and mares.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence.

A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be held Sunday, the last day of the fiscal year.

NOTES: Catalytic is prominent in a field of eight 3-year-olds entered Friday in the $95,000 Carry Back, a seven-furlong sprint scheduled for Friday, July 5. The Saffie Joseph Jr. trainee is slated to make his first start since finishing off the board in the May 4 Kentucky Derby (G1). The 3-year-old son of Catalina Cruiser qualified for the Run for the Roses by finishing a distant second to Fierceness in the March 30 Curlin Florida Derby (G1). Catalytic is joined by stablemate General Ledger in a field that includes Celtic Pride, Etendre, El Principio, Roar Ready, Real Macho and Saybrook. …Following a two-week hiatus for course maintenance, turf racing is scheduled to resume on Friday’s program, which will be kicked off in Race 1 by a full field of 12 horses entered for a mile $25,000 claiming event.

Tom Durant’s Run Classic breezed four furlongs in 47.05 seconds Friday morning at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County, for an anticipated start in the $120,000 Smite Sprint July 6. The son of Runhappy most recently finished seventh in the March 30 Dubai Golden Shaheen (G1) after scoring an impressive victory in the Gulfstream Park Sprint in his first start for trainer Jose D’Angelo. …Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Proverb, a classy 8-year-old son of Flatter, pushed his career earnings over $400,000 with his fourth consecutive victory in Friday’s Race 7, a mile starter allowance on Tapeta. …Jockey Leonel Reyes rode three winners on Friday’s program.