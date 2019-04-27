Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $125,000 8/2/2024

Sequence Features $95,000 Miss Gracie, $95,000 Bear’s Den

Grand Mo the First Makes First Start Since Kentucky Derby Run

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $125,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Friday for the fourth racing day following a July 30 mandatory payout.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, featuring the $95,000 Miss Gracie in Race 8 and the $95,000 Bear’s Den in Race 11.

Victor Barboza Jr.-trained Majestic Venezuela, a half-sister to graded -stakes winner Venezuelan Hug, will vie for her first stakes victory in the Miss Gracie, a mile turf event for 3-year-old fillies, following a second-place finish in her stakes debut in the Martha Washington. Majestic Venezuela will face eight rivals including the Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained trio of Mojave Desert, Candy Gray and Show Off.

Barboza Jr.-trained Grand Mo the First is scheduled to make his first start since finishing off the board in the May 4 Kentucky Derby (G1) in the Bear’s Den, a mile turf stakes for 3-year-olds that will close out the sequence. The son of Uncle Mo, who earned his way into the Derby field by finishing a distant third behind victorious Fierceness in the Curlin Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream, finished third in the Zuma Beach (G3) in his only turf start last fall at Santa Anita. Joseph Jr.-trained General Ledger is coming off a sharp 3 ½-length victory on turf in an optional claiming allowance.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.