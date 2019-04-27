Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $175,000 9/6/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Saturday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $175,000 Saturday on the second program of the Sunshine Meet at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Friday for the eighth racing day following an Aug. 17 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, featuring first leg action of the FTBOA Florida Sires Stakes. The $100,000 Desert Vixen, a six-furlong sprint for 2-year-old fillies sired by accredited Florida stallions, in Race 6 will kick off the sequence. Carlos David-trained Win N Your In, an impressive last out winner of the six-furlong Sharp Susan in open company, is rated as the even-money favorite in a field of seven.

Jose D’Angelo-trained K. C. Chief is slated to seek his fifth victory in a row while facing seven rivals in the $75,000 Mambo Meister Handicap in Race 8. The 5-year-old gelding will carry highweight of 120 pounds.

The $100,000 Dr. Fager, a six-furlong open division of the Florida Sire Stakes in Race 10, will be headlined by Michael Yates-trained Rated by Merit, the even-money favorite in a field of eight. The son of Battalion Runner returns off a brilliant 9 ¾-length debut victory.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Notes: Jockey Edgard Zayas and trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., each coming off respective titles at Gulfstream’s Royal Palm meet, teamed up for back-to-back winners on opening day of the Sunshine Meet with Paradise City ($6.20) in Race 6 and Starship Mocha ($3.20) in Race 7 … Jockey Miguel Vasquez also doubled on Chaina ($3.80) in Race 2 and Milchin ($3.40) in Race 3, while Leonel Reyes bookended the card with wins aboard Rocka Storm ($13.80) in Race 1 and Tinta Roja ($3.40) in Race 9.