Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $200,000 8/9/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $200,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for seven racing days following a July 30 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, co-headlined by the $95,000 Sharp Susan and the $95,000 Proud Man.

The Sharp Susan, a six-furlong sprint for 2-year-old fillies, will kick off the sequence. Carlos David-trained Win N Your In has been installed as the 6-5 morning-line favorite in a field of seven. The daughter of Win Win Win exits a dazzling 7 ½-lengths maiden special weight score. Jose Pinchin-trained Wiggle An’ Wine will seek to follow up on a strong 2 ½-length debut victory.

Patrick Biancone-trained Classic of Course, who finished fourth in the Tremont at Saratoga after debuting with a sharp 6 ½-length victory at Saratoga, is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in a field of eight assembled for the Proud Man in Race 10. Jena Antonucci-trained Joey Muscles enters the six-furlong stakes for 2-year-olds off an impressive maiden score. Antonio Sano-trained Rafid, a son of Into Mischief, is scheduled to make his debut in the Proud Man.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Saffie Joseph Jr., Edgard Zayas Team for Three Wins Friday

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. and jockey Edgard Zayas teamed for a three-win day Friday at Gulfstream Park.

The Royal Palm Meet’s leading trainer and jockey scored with R Morning Brew ($7.20) in Race 2, R Disaster ($3) in Race 7, and Admiral Hopper ($4.40) in the Race 8 feature.

Averill Racing LLC’s R Morning Brew, a 2-year-old daughter of Curlin’s Honor, resisted heavy pressure while setting the pace before drawing clear by 4 ½ lengths while making her debut in six-furlong maiden special weight test for Florida-breds. She is eligible for the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series that gets under way for 2-year-old fillies with the $100,000 Desert Vixen Sept. 7.

Averill Racing LLC, Two Eight Racing LLC and ATM Racing’s R Disaster, a 3-year-old daughter of Awesome Slew making her second start while coming off a runner-up finish in her July 20 debut, was in complete control throughout a six-furlong maiden special weight for Florida-bred fillies and mare on her way to a 6 ¾-length triumph.

Krista and Edward Seltzer’s Admiral Hopper, a 6-year-old daughter of Field Commission, won her sixth race from 11 career starts in a five-furlong optional claiming allowance transferred from turf to Tapeta.