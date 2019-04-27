Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $250,000 7/19/2024

Lord Miles, Big and Classy Set for Clash in Saturday’s Tackleberry

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $250,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Friday for the seventh racing day in a row following a June 30 mandatory payout.

A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be held at Gulfstream Park Sunday, when the jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $2 million, should the six-race exotic wager go unsolved Saturday.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, headlined by the $75,000 Tackleberry Handicap in Race 10. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Lord Miles, the 2023 Wood Memorial winner (G2), and Bobby Dibona-trained Big and Classy, an eight-race winner in 2023 making his 2024 debut, head a highly competitive field of 10 assembled for the mile overnight handicap for 3-year-olds and up.

The jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.