Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $275,000 5/24/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $275,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, co-headlined by the $100,000 Big Drama Handicap in Race 7 and the $95,000 Mr. Steele in Race 9.

Octane, a 5-year-old Arindel homebred who captured the 1 1/16-mile Razorback Handicap (G3) Feb. 24 at Oaklawn Park, is scheduled to cut back to seven-furlongs for the Big Drama Handicap, in which he will concede between four and six pounds to his six rivals while carrying 124 pounds.

Harrell Ventures LLC’s Main Event, who captured the Fort Lauderdale (G2) during the Championship Meet, has been installed as the 7-5 morning-line favorite for the Mr. Steele, a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for 3-year-olds and up. The son of Bernardini, who most recently finished fifth in the March 2 Mac Diarmida (G2), will make his first start for trainer Fernando Abreu.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Earlier on Saturday’s program, Clear Stars Stable’s XY Speed will seek his third-straight victory as the 7-5 morning-line favorite in the $75,000 Pay Any Price overnight handicap, a five-furlong turf dash, in Race 5. The Michael Lerman-trained 8-year-old gelding enters the Pay Any Price off late-rallying victories in an optional claiming allowance and an overnight handicap at five furlongs on turf.

NOTE: Urban Legend, who sold for $1.3 million as a 2-year-old, broke his maiden while making his 3-year-old debut Friday by winning a five-furlong event over the Tapeta in :56.57. Winless in three starts in California for trainer Bob Baffert, the son of Into Mischief was saddled by Jose D’Angelo and ridden by Emisael Jarmillo.