Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $50,000 7/26/2024

Fountain of Youth (G2) Runner-Up Le Dom Bro in Saturday’s Feature

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $50,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Friday for the first racing day following Sunday’s mandatory payout.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, featuring Whiskey Park’s highly anticipated return from an eye-catching debut romp in Race 10, a mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Whiskey Park left the starting gate awkwardly in his seven-furlong debut July 6 but recovered brilliantly with a four-wide sweep to the lead. The son of 2016 Florida Derby (G1) and Kentucky Derby (G1) winner Nyquist drew off to graduate by four lengths.

Whiskey Park will be conceding experience to his six rivals, including Le Dom Bro, who will be making his first start since finishing off the board in the March 30 Florida Derby. The son of Mucho Macho Man had previously finished second behind subsequent Belmont Stakes (G1) and Haskell (G1) winner Dornoch in the Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream. Le Dom Bro will be making his first start for trainer Oscar Gonzalez.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.