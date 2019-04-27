Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Pool Estimated at $650,000 3/22/2024

Curlin Florida Derby Post Position Draw Saturday

Jockey Poster Giveaway Saturday to Benefit PDJF

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Saturday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $650,000 at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Friday for a 13th racing day following a March 3 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, kicked off by the $100,000 Texas Glitter, scheduled for five furlongs on turf for 3-year-olds. George Weaver-trained No Nay Mets, who captured the $100,000 Royal Palm Juvenile at Gulfstream in May, is favored at 8-5 on the morning line. Mark Hennig-trained Bonus Move, a 6 ¼-length winner in his turf debut, is rated second at 9-5.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Curlin Florida Derby Post Position Draw Saturday

The post position draw for the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa will be livestreamed Saturday at Gulfstreampark.com at approximately 1:50 p.m. (Between Races 3 and 4)

The field for the 73rd Curlin Florida Derby, which has produced 25 winners of the Kentucky Derby, will include Hades, the winner of the Feb. 3 Holy Bull (G3), and Fierceness, the 2023 Eclipse Award-winning 2-year-old champion.

Jockey Poster Giveaway Saturday to Benefit PDJF

Continuing a long-standing tradition, autographed full color posters featuring Gulfstream Park’s 2023-2024 Championship Meet jockey colony will be available Saturday.

Fans can pick up their posters between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Breezeway for a $10 donation to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.

The PDJF is a 501(c)(3) public charity that provides financial assistance to 60 former jockeys who have suffered catastrophic on-track injuries. Since its founding in 2006, the fund has disbursed nearly $11 million to permanently disabled jockeys, most of whom have sustained paralysis or brain injuries.

This year’s poster features 20 members of Gulfstream’s renowned jockey colony including five-time Eclipse Award winner and four-time Championship Meet leader Irad Ortiz Jr.; past meet champions Luis Saez and Paco Lopez and Hall of Famers Javier Castellano and John Velazquez; Eclipse Award winner and Davie, Fla. native Tyler Gaffalione; 2024 George Woolf Memorial Award winner Junior Alvarado; and such local riders as Edgard Zayas, Miguel Vasquez, Emisael Jaramillo and Luca Panici.

Who’s Hot: Two-time defending Championship Meet training titlist Saffie Joseph Jr. saddled the winners of the early daily double, scoring with Cool Memory ($3.40) in Race 1 and Strand of Gold ($4.80) in Race 2.

Edgard Zayas rode three winners, scoring aboard Cool Memory ($3.40) in Race 1, Imperiously ($4.60) in Race 6, and Bella Future ($20.20) in Race 9. Jose Ortiz doubled aboard Strand of Gold ($4.80) in Race 2 and Sizzle ($9) in Race 5.