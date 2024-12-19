See You Around Up in Time in $140,000 Tropical Park Oaks 12/14/2024

3-Year-Old Filly Edges Favored In Our Time in Second U.S. Start

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Cotton House Racing’s Irish-bred See You Around, a three-time winner in France, earned her first North American victory in her second try with an explosive late kick to nail favored In Our Time on the wire in Saturday’s $140,000 Tropical Park Oaks at Gulfstream Park.

The 30th running of the Oaks for 3-year-old fillies was the first of two 1 1/16-mile turf stakes on an 11-race program, anchored by the $140,000 Tropical Park Derby for 3-year-olds.

Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. for trainer Christophe Clement, See You Around ($11.20) covered the distance in 1:39.49 over a firm turf course to win by a neck over pacesetting 6-5 favorite In Our Time, who was exiting a two-turn turf victory in Gulfstream’s Nov. 2 Cellars Shiraz.

After winning three of nine starts in France, See You Around made his stateside debut in the one-mile Pebbles (G3) Nov. 8 on the Aqueduct turf, finishing sixth after tracking the pace on the inside. In the Oaks, Ortiz settled the bay filly in the clear two wide in second as In Our Time went a quarter-mile in 23.43 seconds and a half in 47.82.

“She’s been training like a very good filly,” Clement’s son and assistant, Miguel Clement, said. “We were a touch disappointed with the Pebbles. The trip and the situation that day probably compromised our chances a little bit. From Day 1 she was a very good filly in France, and the same has been true here. She was able to put it all together today.”

In Our Time stubbornly held on to the lead once straightened for home, going six furlongs in 1:11.08, but Ortiz kept busy on See You Around and she responded with a dramatic late surge inside the sixteenth pole to get up in time.

“Irad Ortiz is riding remarkably at the moment,” Clement said. “He came with a game plan and we agreed to follow the heavy favorite. There was not much early pace on paper. It was a dream trip and we’re just very lucky to get it done.”

In Our Time was a clear second, 2 ¾ lengths ahead of 12-1 longshot De Regreso, while Yatta, off at 25-1, edged Belle of Rights in a photo for fourth. They were followed by Gilded Edge, Pendulum, Victoria’s Dancer, Life’s an Audible, Kalispera and Vive Veuve. Random Harvest, Waskesiu, Strike When Ready and Justified Strategy were scratched.

I had a beautiful trip. Everything went like we wanted,” Ortiz said. “We had the speed horse [In Our Time] inside of us. It worked out perfect. I followed her the whole way. In the stretch I got her in the clear and she finished nice.”

See You Around was Group 3-placed in France, finishing third in the one-mile Prix de Lieurey F.E.E. Aug. 24 at Deauville, before joining the Clement barn. She improved her record to 4-2-1 from 11 starts

“We’ll enjoy this and let her regroup. We’re very thankful to the connections and look forward to what might be next.”