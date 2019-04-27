Shisospicy Debuts with Dazzling 16 ¼-Length Victory 10/18/2024

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $100,000

Florida Sire Stakes Co-Headline Rainbow 6 Sequence

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer Jose D’Angelo unveiled an exciting 2-year-old filly prospect Friday at Gulfstream Park, where Shisospicy debuted with a dazzling 16 ¼-length victory in a six-furlong maiden special weight event carded as Race 5.

The daughter of Mitole, who was purchased for $200,000 at the 2023 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Select Yearling Sale, broke alertly from the starting gate to take an early lead on her way to an eye-catching triumph. She set fractions of 22.82 (seconds) and 45.97 for a half mile before completing the six furlongs in 1:10.65 without the need of encouragement from jockey Paco Lopez, who celebrated his 39th birthday in style.

Shisospicy is owned by the Morplay Racing stable of Miami Latin music mogul Rich Mendez and his son Josh, Randy Hartley and Dean DeRenzo. She remained with Morplay Racing to begin her racing career after her $300,000 reserve was not met at the 2024 OBS April sale.

“I really liked this filly from the first day. In Ocala, he had so many horses and I said, ‘I really like the gray filly. If you don’t sell her, send her to me, because to me she is the best horse at the sale,’” D’Angelo said. “I’ve always had confidence in the filly.”

Shisospicy was sent to post as the 5-2 second betting choice behind 2-1 favorite Champagne Brunch, a Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained debuting daughter of Gun Runner who was purchased by Tami Bobo for $300,000 at the 2023 Keeneland January sale.

“I gave her some time. She’s professional on the track, but she’s very nervous. We gave her enough time, and she responded very well today,” D’Angelo said. “She was a perfect horse for Keeneland or Churchill Downs, but she’s so nervous, I decided to keep her here where she was training.”

Champagne Brunch was closest in pursuit of Shisospicy before fading to fourth in the stretch. Vuela Paloma finished second, three-quarters of a length ahead of Quick to Charm.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $100,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $100,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for four racing days following a jackpot hit Oct. 6.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 7-12, featuring FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes action. The $200,000 Affirmed, in which Rated by Merit will seek to remain perfect in three career starts, is carded as Race 8. The $200,000 Susan ‘s Girl, in which R Morning Brew will also shoot for her third-straight win, is carded as Race 12.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.