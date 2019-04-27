Shortly after Transplant, Ramsey’s Attention Turned to Gulfstream 6/20/2024

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $575,000

Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Set for Saturday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – An hour after leaving the operating room following kidney transplant surgery, Ken Ramsey’s attention turned to Thursday’s program at Gulfstream Park, where Clearly Copper raced under his familiar white and red colors in Race 6.

“My mother’s up there with him. She texted that he was asking if the horse had run yet,” said grandson Nolan Ramsey in the Gulfstream Park winner’s circle after saddling Clearly Copper for a 4 ½-length maiden-breaking triumph. “An hour out of surgery, and he’s already asking about the horses, so you know he’s feeling good. To be able to win a race for him today is special.”

Ramsey said his 88-year-old grandfather’s surgery went smoothly at New York Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.

“He was pretty excited to be the oldest kidney transplant ever done,” Ramsey said.

Ken Ramsey, who won the owner’s title at the 2023-2024 Championship Meet at Gulfstream Park, won the Eclipse Award as outstanding owner with his late wife Sarah four times.

With a mandatory payout set for Saturday, should the 20-cent Rainbow 6 go unsolved for the 23rd consecutive racing day at Gulfstream Park Friday, the jackpot pool is expected to swell to an estimated $4 million for bettors seeking a potential life-changing score.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 8-13, anchored by the $75,000 Wildcat Red Handicap in Race 12 and the $100,000 Powder Break in Race 13.

An estimated Rainbow 6 jackpot pool of $575,000 will be up for grabs on Friday’s 10-race program at Gulfstream. The sequence for the popular multi-race wager will span Races 5-10, featuring the return of jockey Hector Berrios aboard Amador Sanchez-trained mounts in Races 7 and 9.

Berrios, who has enjoyed considerable success since switching his tack from Gulfstream to Southern California tracks, will be on a working holiday this weekend. The Chilean jockey will ride Yacowlef, who will make his first start off the claim, in Race 7, a mile $25,000 claiming race for 3-year-olds and up on Tapeta, He is also named to ride Abrir Caminos, the 2-1 morning-line favorite who finished second in his U.S. debut May 24, in the Race 9 feature, a five-furlong optional claiming allowance for 2-year-olds and up on Tapeta.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.