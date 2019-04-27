Siege of Boston Chasing Graded Win in Canadian Turf (G3) 2/28/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – One of these days, Siege of Boston is going to win a graded-stakes. Trainer Jimmy Toner hopes that day comes Saturday when the 5-year-old owned and bred by Joseph Allen runs in the $150,000 Canadian Turf (G3) at Gulfstream Park.

The 1 1/16-mile Canadian Turf for 4-year-olds and up is the seventh of nine stakes, eight graded, worth $1.85 million in purses on a blockbuster 14-race program headlined by the $400,000 Coolmore Fountain of Youth (G2) for 3-year-olds.

Nine other horses will enter the starting gate, including the Todd Pletcher-trained Emmanuel, the winner of the Canadian Turf last year.

Siege of Boston has been an honest, hard-trying horse his entire career. In 14 starts, 13 on grass, Siege of Boston has three wins, four seconds and four third-place finishes. In his lone try on a synthetic surface, the son of War Front finished third.

The Canadian Turf will be his third attempt in stakes company. Siege of Boston was third in his first two, the River City (G3) at Churchill Downs Nov. 11 and the Tampa Bay (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs in his 2024 debut Feb. 3.

“He is a pretty nice horse,” Toner said. “He tries all the time. He deserves to win one of these races. That is what we are trying to do.”

Siege of Boston has taken his act on the road. A lot. He has visited nine different racetracks during his career. The only times he missed the board was an allowance at Churchill Downs in May of 2023 when he was sixth and a seventh-place finish in his second career start at Horseshoe Indianapolis in October of 2021.

In his last race, Siege of Boston was making a late move but had to settle for third. He was a nose away from second, a half-length from winning the Tampa Bay.

“He brings his lunch every day and goes to work,” Toner said. “How good he is remains to be seen. He has been knocking on the door. This horse does everything the right way. He just has to get lucky. When you run in these grass races, you have to get the trip.”

Because Siege of Boston has been a consistent runner, of course Toner and his barn help may root just a little harder for the horse to get to the winner’s circle.

“He really is a nice horse to be around,” he said. “We want him to get a stakes win. We think he will get one. Whether it’s this one or another one, we think he will get one.”

Siege of Boston, who carries 118 pounds, will be ridden by Jose Ortiz for the first time.

The 5-year-old Emmanuel is making his first start of 2024 after winning three of six last year, all of them graded-stakes. When last seen, he finished fifth in the Fourstardave (G1) last August at Saratoga.

Pletcher has won the Canadian Turf a record-tying six times. Hall of Famer Bill Mott has also got to the winner’s circle a half dozen times.

Hall of Famer Shug McGaughey is getting 2024 started for 5-year-old Smokin’ T, who won the River City at Churchill in his last start. He did not miss the board in eight starts last year, seven on grass, and had three wins.

Trainer Chad Brown will run the lightly raced 4-year-old Turf King, who is also making his first start of 2024. He has won three of four career starts, including the Marine (G3) at Woodbine, which was his last race on July 1 of 2023. That was contested on a synthetic surface.

Also entered in the Canadian Turf are Grade 1 winner Atone, Saratoga Flash, Eldon’s Prince, Napoleonic War, Giant Game and Ice Chocolat.