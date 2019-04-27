Silent Heart All Heart in Friday’s Gulfstream Feature 1/12/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Terry Hamilton’s Silent Heart was all heart in Friday’s Race 6 feature at Gulfstream Park, overcoming crowding on the turn into the homestretch to claim a game victory following a tenacious stretch run in his first start on Tapeta.

The 3-year-old son of Heart to Heart earned even-money favoritism in the five-furlong entry-level optional claiming allowance originally scheduled for turf after graduating by 2 ½ lengths in a Dec. 7 optional claiming allowance on turf at Gulfstream.

Silent Heart, who had finished second on dirt and turf in his first two starts before graduating at Gulfstream, was outsprinted for the lead by Esperon before dropping in behind the pacesetter, who ran the first quarter of a mile in a swift 20.85 seconds on his way to a 43.35 half-mile clocking. Jockey Luis Saez had to take a tight hold on the reins while waiting for room on the turn into the homestretch. After straightening into the stretch, Saez eased Silent Heart off the trail when room opened between horses, and the homebred colt responded with a strong stretch kick to prevail by a half-length over a stubborn Esperon.

“Luis said he broke sharp, but it took him a few strides to get his legs underneath him on the [Tapeta] for the first time,” said trainer Brian Lynch, who also trained multiple Grade 1 winner Heart to Heart. “I thought he was game. He chased a fast, fast pace and finished with plenty of interest.”

Lynch also trained Heart to Heart, a multiple Grade 1 stakes winner who dominated on Gulfstream turf between 2016-2018 and won the 2018 Gulfstream Turf (G1).

Silent Heart has done is sire proud in his two starts at Gulfstream.

“We talked about if he could be a bit of a clown like his dad. He certainly doesn’t look like him, but he certainly has the heart,” Lynch said. “He’s starting to show the heart of his father, Heart to Heart.”

Silent Heart ran five furlongs on Tapeta in 55.42 seconds. Esperon held gamely to finish second, two lengths clear of King of the Track.