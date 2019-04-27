Silent Heart Seeks to Follow in Sire’s Hoofprints 12/6/2023

Heart to Heart Colt Takes to Gulfstream Turf Thursday

Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $50,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Terry Hamilton’s Silent Heart will take to Gulfstream Park’s turf course Thursday in a quest to graduate from the maiden ranks in Race 7.

His sire, Heart to Heart, certainly took to it.

Brian Lynch-trained Heart to Heart ran in seven races on turf at Gulfstream Park between 2016 and 2019, producing five stakes victories, including four graded wins.

Heart to Heart, a son of English Channel, captured the Fort Lauderdale (G2) and the Canadian Turf (G3) in 2016, the El Prado and the Canadian Turf (G3) in 2017, and the Gulfstream Park Turf (G1), currently renewed as the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1), in 2018.

“You can build a barn around that type of horse, a horse that keeps you in the public eye. He was just a model of consistency. He won from a mile to a mile and an eighth. I don’t think he’s ever lost at a mile and an eighth. It makes me wonder why I didn’t run him a mile and an eighth more,” Lynch said with a chuckle. “He was just a beautiful horse to have in the barn. Every time you needed him; he showed up for you.”

Lynch also trains Silent Heart for Hamilton.

“He’s not the biggest of horses in stature. If there’s any resemblance, it’s probably there. He’s jet black, this horse, so he’s a different color, but he has some God-given talent. He’s a lovely little horse to work with, so we’re excited to see him run,” Lynch said.

Silent Heart is the 5-2 morning-line favorite for his Gulfstream debut, a five-furlong maiden special weight race for which he will break from the far-outside 11 post. The Kentucky-bred colt enters Thursday’s race off a pair of gutsy second-place finishes.

He overcame early trouble to finish second in a five-furlong maiden race on turf at Horseshoe Indianapolis in his Sept. 25 debut.

“In that race he got hammered in the first turn. There was some shuffling going down on the inside causing a chain reaction. He ended up getting pushed way out to the middle of the track around the turn,” Lynch said. “He showed some heart that day and he really finished with some interest.”

He came back to lose by just a head at Churchill Downs Nov. 10 in a five-furlong race that was taken off the turf and run on a fast main track.

“His race off the turf on the dirt at Churchill, he got pinned down on the inside and it was a head-bob battle from the quarter-pole. He showed a lot of heart and tenacity that day,” Lynch said. “He’s got a nicer outside post this time and he’s back on the grass. We’re excited to see him run.”

Luis Saez is slated to ride Silent Heart for the first time.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $50,000 for Thursday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday following a mandatory payout that returned multiple $50,999 payoffs last Saturday.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-10, featuring the Championship Meet returns of defending riding titlist Irad Ortiz Jr., Luis Saez, Junior Alvarado and Hall of Famer John Velazquez.

A 6 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance for 2-year-old fillies on the main track headlines the Rainbow 6 sequence in Race 9. Riley Mott-trained Bourbon Breeze, a smart debut winner at Keeneland, will seek to rebound from a very troubled optional claiming allowance trip at Churchill. Bourbon Breeze is the 9-5 morning-line favorite, followed closely by Michel Yates-trained Fiona’s Magic at 2-1. Fiona’s Magic is coming off a dazzling 7 ½-length victory. Juan Alvarado-trained Kiss, a multiple stakes-placed daughter of Army Mule, returns to dirt and one turn after fading late in the two-turn Our Dear Peggy on Tapeta.