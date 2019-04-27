Silks Simulcast Facility Doors Open at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Saturday 5/2/2024

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Pool Estimated at $100,000



Edgard Zayas Rides Five Winners Thursday at Gulfstream

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The doors at Silks simulcast facility at Gulfstream Park will open at 9:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday to accommodate patrons wishing to watch on wager on races from Churchill Downs.

The Kentucky Oaks (G1) will be run on Friday’s Churchill Downs program and will get underway at 10:30 a.m. Saturday’s Kentucky Derby (G1) Day program will also have a 10:30 a.m. first-race post time.

Fierceness, who captured the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream by a record 13 ½ lengths, tops the field of 20 horses in the Kentucky Derby. Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) winner Power Squeeze will run in the Kentucky Oaks Friday.

Many other horses that competed during Gulfstream Park’s Championship Meet will compete in stakes on both days at Churchill Downs.

Friday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool at Gulfstream is expected to grow to an estimated $100,000 after going unsolved Thursday for the second racing day following last Saturday’s mandatory payout.

Jockey Edgard Zayas continued to win races in bunches Thursday at Gulfstream Park. Zayas, who rode four winners on Saturday’s program, won another five races Thursday to push his Royal Plan Meet-leading victory total to 27.

Zayas rode back-to-back winners for trainer Joe Orseno, scoring aboard Magic Soul ($7) in Race 3 and Super Spin ($20.80) in Race 4. He also doubled for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. with back-to-back wins aboard Lady O’Brien ($2.60) in Race 6 and Goats On a Tree ($5) in Race 7. He finished his big day with a gate-to-wire score aboard Live High Live Low ($9.40) in Race 8 for trainer George Weaver.

The popular jockey wasn’t counting on another big day.

“It felt like a normal day, but thankfully the horses ran good for me. Everyday we’ve been riding a lot of live mounts,” Zayas said. “I have the right horses and the right support behind me. Hopefully, it will be a big year.”