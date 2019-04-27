Silks Simulcast Facility Opens at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Gulfstream 5/3/2024

Watch and Wager on Florida Derby Hero Fierceness in Kentucky Derby

English Channel, Honey Ryder Co-Headline Gulfstream Program

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Silks simulcast facility ‘s doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Gulfstream Park to accommodate patrons interested in watching and wagering on the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby (G1) and several supporting stakes at Churchill Downs. First-race post time for Churchill’s 14-race program is 10:30 a.m.

Gulfstream Park will conduct an 11-race program Saturday featuring the $100,000 Honey Ryder and the $100,000 English Channel, in addition to hosting a Kentucky Derby Watch Party. First-race post time is set for 1:10 p.m.

Gulfstream Park fans will have many rooting interests on the Kentucky Derby Day card, most notably Fierceness, the Florida Derby (G1) winner who has been installed as the 5-2 morning-line favorite for the Run for the Roses. Todd Pletcher-trained Fierceness will be joined in the starting gate by Catalytic and Grand Mo the First, who ran second and third in the Florida Derby. Dornoch, who captured the Fountain of Youth (G2) during the Championship Meet, will also go to post for a start in the Kentucky Derby.

Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint and Silks Run winner Coppola will run in the Twin Spires Turf Sprint (G2) in Race 5. Red Carpet Ready, Olivia Darling and Spirit Wind, who ran 1-2-3, respectively, in the Hurricane Bertie (G3) will do battle again in the Derby City Distaff (G1) in Race 6. Cairo Consort, who captured the Sand Springs on the Florida Derby undercard; Chili Flag, who won the Honey Fox (G3); and Mission of Joy, a multiple graded-stakes winner who ran a close-up fifth in the Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G2) last time out; are prominent in the field for the Churchill Distaff Turf Mile (G1) in Race 7. Set, who is undefeated in two starts after winning the Cutler Bay on the Florida Derby undercard, will concede experience to his rivals in the American Turf (G2) in Race 9. Hoist the Gold, who finished fourth in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1), is entered in the Churchill Downs Stakes (G1) in Race 10. Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1) runner-up I’m Very Busy will run in the Turf Classic (G1) in Race 11, along with Integration, who finished just 1¼ lengths behind the runner-up while coming in fifth in the Pegasus Turf.

Live action at Gulfstream Park will feature a pair of mile stakes on turf, the Honey Ryder for 3-year-old fillies in Race 5 and the English Channel for 3-year-olds in Race 11. Kelsey Danner-trained Zo Lee, who came up short late in her 2024 debut in the Sanibel Island on the Florida Derby undercard, returns in the Honey Ryder as the lukewarm 4-1 morning-line favorite in a deep field of 12. George Weaver-trained Please Advise will make his 2024 debut in a highly competitive field of 11 assembled for the English Channel. The son of Palace Malice captured the Atlantic Beach Stakes at six furlongs on turf in his 2-year-old season finale at Aqueduct.