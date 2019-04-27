Skippylongstocking Seeks Grade 1 Status Off Career-Best Win 6/26/2024

Powder Break Winner Batucada Turning Out of be a Wise Investment

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Daniel Alonso’s Skippylongstocking has been a work in progress for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., who has kept the faith in the son of Exaggerator while trying to figure out just how to bring out the very best in him.

Saturday, Skippylongstocking will seek his first Grade 1 stakes victory in the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs after preparing for his bid for a sixth graded-stakes score at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream Park’s satellite training center in Palm Beach County.

“He’s trained well for the race,” said Joseph, the leading trainer at Gulfstream Park’s Royal Palm Meet. “If he runs as well as he did at Oaklawn last time, he’s going to be very tough.”

The multiple Grade 1 stakes-placed Skippylongstocking closely attended the pacesetter before drawing away to a two-length victory in the 1 1/8-mile Oaklawn Handicap (G2) April 20.

“He showed talent before he ever ran and he won his maiden quite nicely. From then on, it was like we were in trouble. He wasn’t running well. We actually were thinking of cutting him back in distance, and then Junior Alvarado rode him in a one-turn mile and said, ‘Run him longer, two turns,’” Joseph said. “I think that is what turned him around. He doesn’t want to be hustled. He shows speed but he doesn’t want to be hustled. He’s gotten better and better, and last time he took it to another level.”

Skippylongstocking, who is rated second at 5-2 on the Foster morning line, drew Post 9 in a field of nine, including Brad Cox-trained First Mission, the 6-5 morning-line favorite who won the Alysheba by four lengths at Churchill last time out.

“I don’t think ‘9’ is too far out. As long as he breaks well, he should put himself in a good spot,” Joseph said.

Jose Ortiz has the return mount aboard Skippylongstocking.

Powder Break Winner Batucada Turning Out of be a Wise Investment

Despite sporting a lackluster racing record, Batucada caught trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.’s attention when the 4-year-old daughter of Union Rags was up for sale during the Championship Meet at Gulfstream Park. It was nothing that she had done on the racetrack that piqued his interest. Joseph was more interested in her family ties.

Batucada, who scored a flashy 6 ¼-length victory in Saturday’s Powder Break at Gulfstream, is out of Lady Pamela, a daughter of Tapit who is also the dam of Candy Gray, a 3-year-old daughter of Twirling Candy who was coming off a nine-length debut score for Joseph and Gentry Farms.

“We bought her privately because we had a half sister, Candy Gray, who we think is a really good filly who hasn’t shown it just yet,” said Joseph, whose high hopes for Batucada’s half sister has yet to realized in two starts this year. “We bought her because we hoped Candy Gray would win a graded-stakes for us.”

Batucada, who had won an optional claiming allowance by eight lengths prior to her Powder Break score, is turning out to be a wise investment as a racehorse and broodmare prospect for Shining Stables LLC.

“He’s owned by my wife. Rocco, my son, designed the silks. That’s his stable name, so it was cool,” said Joseph, whose 9-year-old son regularly visits the Gulfstream winner’s circle wearing jockey silks and gear. “So, he has a stakes winner already.”

Batucada finished off the board in her first three starts for Joseph before breaking through in the May 31 optional claiming allowance.

Batucada was entered in Saturday’s $100,000 Musical Romance but will not run after producing such a stellar performance a week earlier in the Powder Break.