Skippylongstocking Works at Palm Meadows, Confirmed for G1 Foster 5/31/2024

Gabaldon Tunes Up for Royal Ascot with Easy Half-Mile Breeze

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Daniel Alonso’s Skippylongstocking, who captured the Oaklawn Handicap (G2) in his most recent start, breezed a half mile at Palm Meadows Friday morning.

Prior to the workout, the June 8 Suburban (G2) at Saratoga and the June 29 Stephen Foster (G1) at Churchill Downs were under consideration for the 5-year-old son of Exaggerator’s next start.

“We’re going to the Stephen Foster,” Joseph said Friday afternoon at Gulfstream. “We were considering the Suburban, but he’s doing so well, we’d like to go for a Grade 1 while we can.”

The multiple graded-stakes winner was timed in 48.30 seconds, the fifth fastest clocking of 33 recorded at the distance at Gulfstream Park’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County.

Skippylongstocking has earned more than $2.2 million while winning eight of 23 starts. After winning the $1 million Charles Town Classic (G2) and finishing third in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G3) last year, he was pulled up and did not finish the Jan. 27 Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) at Gulfstream after chasing the early pace while racing wide. After a thorough examination revealed no physical issues, Skippylongstocking came back to win the March 9 Challenger (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs and register an impressive two-length score April 20 in Oaklawn Park’s top event for older horses.

Soldi Stable LLC’s Gabaldon also breezed four furlongs Friday morning at Palm Meadows in preparation for a start in the June 20 Norfolk (G2) at Royal Ascot.

The Jose D’Angelo-trained 2-year-old son of Gone Astray, who captured the $100,000 Royal Palm Juvenile at Gulfstream May 11, was timed in 49.35 seconds.

“It was any easy work. We were looking to condition him for his trip and the race,” D’Angelo said. “We are going to work him one more time next Friday. He leaves for Kentucky on Saturday and from there to the airport.”

Gabaldon set a contested early pace before drawing off to register a debut victory in the Royal Palm Juvenile, a five-furlong turf sprint for 2-year-olds that offered the winner an automatic stakes berth at Royal Ascot, as well as a $25,000 travel stipend. A $9,000 purchase at the 2023 OBS October sale, Gabaldon set half-mile fractions of 21.33 and 43.80 (seconds) under heavy pressure before kicking clear to win by 1 ¼ lengths in 56.20.