Slide Show Puts On Quite a Show in Debut at Gulfstream 4/5/2024

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Pool Estimated at $75,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – JR Racing’s Slide Show put on quite a show Friday at Gulfstream Park while romping to a 12-length debut victory Friday at Gulfstream Park.

The son of Neolithic broke alertly from the starting gate and led his six rivals on a merry chase on his way to graduating by 12 lengths in Race 3, a mile-and-70-yard maiden special weight event for 3-year-olds on Tapeta.

Trainer Jose Garoffalo had confidence in Slide Show ($12.60) entering his debut in open company around two turns, but the Florida-bred colt exceeded his expectations.

“I always had faith in him and knew he was a good horse. The older he got the better he performed. I was impressed with his debut,” Garoffalo said. “I was expecting a good race but not that good.”

Slide Show ran a mile and 70 yards in 1:40.50 under Miguel Vasquez, who rode three winners on Friday’s program.

“We’re very happy with the horse. He did it easy,” said Garoffalo, who hopes to schedule an optional claiming allowance for Florida-breds for Slike Show’s next start. “We’ll take it step by step.”

Kid Cairo, a Mark Casse-trained son of Cairo Prince finished second in his debut, a neck ahead of Annointed, a son of Justify.

Notes: Saturday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $75,000 after going unsolved Friday for the second day in a row The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring a well-stocked optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old fillies at 1 1/16 miles on turf. Brendan Walsh-trained Normanjito is scheduled to make her U. S. debut in a field of 10 in the Race 8 feature. The French-bred filly has made three starts, graduating over a firm turf in her second career start. She finished fourth in her other two races, both over soft going. Fernando Abreu-trained Roscoe Village will seek her third straight victory after being claimed out of a score for a $35,000. Trainer Chad Brown and Hall of Famers Todd Pletcher and Mark Casse are also represented in the field.