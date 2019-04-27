Soul of an Angel Tops Entries for Saturday’s G3 Princess Rooney 9/14/2024

‘Win and You’re In’ Breeders’ Cup Challenge Race Draws Field of 10

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The road to the Breeders’ Cup will run through Gulfstream Park next Saturday, when a field of 10 is scheduled to compete in the $220,000 Princess Rooney Invitational (G3).

The seven-furlong stakes for fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, is a designated ‘Win and You’re In’ Breeders’ Cup Challenge Race. The winner will receive a fees-paid berth in the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) Nov. 2 at Santa Anita

Soul of An Angel enters the Princess Rooney off a third-place finish in the Aug. 23 Personal Ensign (G1) at Saratoga following a slow start. Purchased privately and transferred to Joseph following a sixth-place finish in the March 9 Azeri (G2) at Oaklawn, the 6-year-old daughter of Atreides scored at first asking, winning the Ruffian (G2) at Aqueduct by 4 ¾ lengths. Following a fifth-place finish in the Ogden Phipps(G1), she lost a head-bob to champion Idiomatic in the Molly Pitcher (G3) at Monmouth and finished third in the Personal Ensign.

Joseph also entered C2 Racing and partners’ Haulin Ice, who captured the seven-furlong Azalea two starts back, and Vegso Racing Stable’s Imonra, a Grade 3 stakes-placed daughter of Violence who finished fourth in the Sheer Drama last time out.

Virginia and James Gamble’s Beth’s Dream, who won the seven-furlong Sheer Drama by four lengths, was entered in the Princess Rooney on a four-race winning streak. The 6-year-old daughter of Jess’s Dream is trained by Victor Barboza Jr., who also entered Skull Stable LLC’s Battle Cry, a 6-year-old mare with 13 career wins.

Beth’s Dream is eligible for FTBOA’s $20,000 bonus available to all registered Florida-breds in the race with $10,000 going to a winner, $6,000 for second, $4,000 for third.

Rodney Lundock’s Maryquitecontrary, who finished second behind Beth’s Dream in the Sheer Drama after racing in traffic, is a Grade 1-placed graded-stakes winner, having captured the 2023 Inside Information (G2) prior to finishing third in the Madison (G1) at Keeneland. Eddie Plesa Jr. trains the 5-year-old daughter of First Dude.

Abel Rangel’s Pacholli, a Group 1 winner in Uruguay, is scheduled to make her U.S. debut in the Princess Rooney, Hernan Parra trains the 6-year-old mare who has gone unraced since finishing off the board in the Godolphin Mile (G2) at Meydan.

CJ Thoroughbreds and RAF Productions LTD’s Cousin Kristi, a New York-bred allowance winner at Saratoga last time out for trainer Cam Gambolati; California Racing Partners and partners’ Unsolved Mystery, an allowance winner at Colonial Downs in her 2024 debut for trainer Jorge Delgado; and Gandolfi Stables and El Herraje LLC’s Gallop d’Hermes, a last-out starter allowance winner for trainer Dante Zanelli Jr.; round out the field.

The Princess Rooney will be supported on next Saturday’s program by the $100,000 Ginger Punch, a 1 1/16-mile handicap on turf for fillies and mares; the $95,000 Bob Humphrey Turf Sprint, a five-furlong turf dash for 3-year-olds and up; and the $95,000 Aventura, a mile stakes for 2-year-olds.