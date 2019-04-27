‘Souper’ Finish for Live Oak Plantation in Sunday’s Sunshine Turf 1/21/2024

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $800,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – It was a ‘souper’ finish for Live Oak Plantation in Sunday’s $75,000 Sunshine Turf at Gulfstream Park.

Forever Souper ($11.60) kicked in late to edge Live Oak Plantation stablemate Souper Blessing by a length in the 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for Florida-bred 4-year-olds and up.

The first two finishers of the Sunshine Turf are trained by Michael Trombetta.

Forever Souper saved ground in third behind the pace set by Roaring Forties around the first turn and along the backstretch past fractions of 24.12 and 47.75 seconds for the first half mile. Roaring Forties continued to show the way around the far turn and entering the stretch as Souper Blessing made a three-wide sweep under Edwin Gonzalez. After straightening into the stretch, Paco Lopez found room to take Forever Souper off the rail to launch an outside drive.

Souper Blessing, the 2-1 second betting choice, fought past a tiring Roaring Forties in deep stretch, only to be overtaken by his stablemate approaching the finish.

“Paco save the ground and Edwin was forced wide. Luckily, we ran 1-2,” said Chris Aro, Trombetta’s assistant trainer.

Forever Souper, a 5-year-old homebred son of American Pharoah, ran 1 1/16 miles over a firm turf in 1:40.01. Forever Blessing finished a nose ahead of third-place finisher Space Runner. Me and Mr. C., the 6-5 favorite, was never a factor.

Forever Souper, who lost a Tampa Bay Downs allowance by a nose last time, won his fifth race in 12 career starts while collecting his first stakes victory.

“Forever Souper, he came into this race at the right time. He needed that last race at Tampa and had a very solid workout last weekend,” Aro said.

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $800,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $800,0000 for Wednesday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 16 consecutive racing days following a mandatory payout Dec. 30.

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Fresh off a four-win day Saturday, Irad Ortiz Jr. rode back-to-back winners, scoring aboard Oya Thunder ($10) in Race 4 and Emboite ($3) in Race 5.

Paco Lopez also scored back-to-back victories, winning aboard Mailman Money ($4.60) in Race 7 and Forever Souper ($11.60) in the Race 8 feature.

Jose Ortiz doubled aboard Jokes Up ($7.40) in Race 6 and Joyful Lass ($16) in Race 10.