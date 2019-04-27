Special Aviator Takes Flight to Win Saturday’s Our Dear Peggy 10/26/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Special Aviator, an impressive debut winner a month ago on Tapeta, took flight on the turf in the Gulfstream Park stretch Saturday to capture the $95,000 Our Dear Peggy.

The mile stakes for juvenile fillies anchored Saturday’s 11-race program as well as rounding out the six-race sequence for the mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool that yielded multiple $40,299.22 payoffs. Sent to post at 10-1 in a field of 10 fillies, the Rohan Crichton trainee’s upset victory resulted in a Late Pick 5 carryover of $48,484.35 to Sunday’s Late Pick 5.

Owned by Special Aviators LLC and Span Investments, Special Aviator was the recipient of a perfectly executed ride by Edwin Gonzalez while making a successful transition from Tapeta to turf. The daughter of Munnings saved ground around the first turn, along the backstretch and around the final turn as Obliging set fractions of 23.67, 48.66 (seconds) and 1:12.60 for the first six furlongs. Gonzalez sent his mount between horses in the stretch to prevail by a neck over a late-charging Bellavinino, who had raced far back early under Drayden Van Dyke.

“I had a really perfect trip inside. My filly always likes to follow somebody, even when I was working her as a baby before she started running. When she has competition in front, she can follow them and come fighting with a horse,” Gonzalez said. “When I passed in between horses I knew she had company, and she’d keep going to the wire. She’s a nice 2-year-old. If she keeps running like that, she’ll keep winning stakes races.”

Special Aviator, who was most impressive while winning her Sept. 21 on Tapeta, ran 1 1/16 miles over a firm turf course in 1:35.67. Bellavinino finished a half-length ahead of It’s Witchcraft, who was forwardly placed throughout the race under Emisael Jaramillo.