Stall Applications for Gulfstream’s Championship Meet Due Sept. 29 9/20/2024

Features 66 Stakes Races, $15.025 Million in Purses

Thanksgiving Day Opening

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Stall applications for Gulfstream Park’s 2024-2025 Championship Meet are due Sunday, Sept. 29.

Applications for stalls at Gulfstream and Palm Meadows can be found at GulfstreamPark.com on the racing office page.

Click here to view.

Gulfstream’s Championship Meet begins Thursday, Nov. 28 – Thanksgiving Day – and runs through Sunday, March 30. The meet will feature 66 stakes races – 30 graded – totaling $15.025 million.

The Championship Meet highlights include Pegasus World Cup Day Jan. 25 featuring seven graded stakes with $5.55 million in purses including the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) and $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1); Florida Derby Day March 29 featuring 10 stakes totaling $2.5 million including the $1 million Florida Derby (G1); the $250,000 Holy Bull Stakes (G3) Feb. 1, and the $400,000 Fountain of Youth (G2) March 1 along with seven other graded stakes.

Applications can be emailed to Hannah.Lehner@gulfstreampark.com or faxed to 954.457.6357.