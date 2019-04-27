Stone Silent Continues to Dominate in Captiva Island Win 3/10/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Victoriam Farm LLC’s Stone Silent captured her third straight stakes victory of the 2023-2024 Championship Meet Sunday at Gulfstream Park, making the best of a rail-skimming ride under Junior Alvarado on her way to victory in the $100,000 Captiva Island.

Coming off convincing victories in the Dec. 31 Abundantia and the Feb. 11 Ladies Turf Sprint, Stone Silent captured her third straight victory at five furlongs on turf following an anxious moment Sunday.

Stone Silent broke from the rail post position and saved ground while closely attending the pace along the backstretch and around the far turn, where The Future Is Now showed the way with Accomplished Girl on the attack to her outside. After a half-mile in 44.11 seconds, Alvarado was given no choice while turning for home but to remain on the rail with Stone Silent for the stretch run. A tight opening inside The Future is Now appeared in mid-stretch, and Stone Silent squeezed through with some coaxing from Alvarado on her way to a narrow half-length triumph.

“It was a good trip all the way until the quarter pole. I was trying to find my way through and didn’t have any choice but to go on the rail. She got a little intimidated when I first tried to go in there but after that she pushed through it and she was probably much the best in this race,” said Alvarado, who has been aboard for all three stakes scores. “I knew she was going to keep going. She’s just all class, very professional and straightforward.”

Future Is Now and jockey Luis Saez held second, two lengths ahead of late-running Sol Hope.

Stone Silent ran five-furlong over a firm turf course in 55.16.

“She’s been very exciting this meet, that’s for sure,” trainer Brian Lynch said. “We lead her over here each race and she lays it down for you. Today, I thought she was up against it with the trip she got but she seemed to find a way to squeeze through that little hole and come up trumps. I’m very proud of her.”

Lynch said the 4-year-old daughter of Adios Charlie will be pointed toward the $300,000 Giant’s Causeway (G3), a 5 ½-furlong turf stakes for fillies and mares, at Keeneland April 13.

Also on Sunday’s program, Michael Langlois and Gary Barber’s Paramount Prince ($3.20) registered a dominating front-running score in Race 9, a 1 1/8-mile stakes for older horses on Tapeta. The 4-year-old son of Society’s Chairman, who is trained by Hall of Famer Mark Casse, captured the 2023 King’s Plate at Woodbine, the first leg of the Canadian Triple Crown restricted to Ontario-breds.

Wednesday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $275,000 at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved for a fifth racing day following last a March 3 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, featuring an entry-level optional claiming allowance for Florida-bred 3-year-old fillies going 5 ½ furlongs on Tapeta. David Fawkes-trained True Spun, a daughter of Hard Spun, will return from a front-running debut score at 5 ½ furlong on Tapeta.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Two-time Championship Meet titlist Irad Ortiz Jr. notched three victories, scoring aboard Weekend Concerts ($4.80) in Race 1, Madaket’s Arrow ($5.20) in Race 5, and Paramount Prince ($3.20).