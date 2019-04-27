Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Guarantee Set at $100,000 11/4/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $100,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

First race post time is 12:50 p.m.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for six racing programs following a mandatory payout.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring a well-stocked maiden special weight event for 3-year-old fillies in Race 5. Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher is represented by two debuting fillies in the 13-horse field assembled for the mile-and-70-yard race on Tapeta – Joyful Lass and Ravenna.

Joyful Lass is, a daughter of War Front, is a half-sister to Big World, the 2017 La Troienne (G1) winner. Ravenna is an unraced daughter of Quality Road.

Victor Barboza Jr.-trained Majestic Venezuela enters Race 5 off a sharp debut, in which he missed graduation by a half-length after a late rally. Armando De La Cerda-trained Spunforfun, who was just a quarter of a length behind Majestic Venezuela while finishing third, came back to finish second in her next start.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Soldi Stable LLC and Ohana Racing LLC’s Amstrong remained undefeated in four starts on Tapeta with a rallying victory in Saturday’s $65,000 Showing Up at Gulfstream Park, collecting his third stakes success on the all-weather surface.

The Jose D’Angelo-trained son of Tapwrit raced in mid-pack in the 1 1/16-mile stakes for 3-year-olds before sweeping into contention entering the stretch and driving to a narrow triumph by a neck under Miguel Vasquez.

Souper Blessing, who took over the lead on the far turn after stalking the early place, finished second two lengths ahead of pacesetter Eyes On the King. Amstrong ran the distance in 1:43.07.

Amstrong broke through with a maiden win at 1 1/16 miles in his third career start and first race on Tapeta. He came right back to capture the June 10 Not Surprising. After an off-the-board finish on turf in the Manila (G3) at Belmont and a third-place allowance finish on dirt at Laurel, the Kentucky-bred colt returned to Tapeta and winning form in the Sept. 16 Bear’s Den.

Expectations were high for Echo Papa Racing Corp.’s Freedom Principle in Saturday’s $65,000 Armed Forces at Gulfstream Park, and the 4-5 favorite came through with a thoroughly professional triumph in the mile-and-70-yard stakes for 3-year-olds on Tapeta.

Rated outside pacesetter Prevent from the first turn into the stretch under Leonel Reyes, Freedom Principle kicked in through the stretch to score by 1 ¼ lengths. Prevent held second under Luca Panici 1 ¾ lengths in front of Reminder and jockey Edgard Zayas.

Freedom Principle, a son of Flameaway who ran the distance in 1:42.04, earned his favorite’s role when graduating last time out by 7 ½ lengths at Saturday’s distance on Tapeta in his prior start.