Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $225,000 12/16/2023

MSW 2YO Colts, Fillies Featured Sunday; Maman Joon on AE for U.S. Debut

Pegasus Candidates Skippylongstocking, O’Connor Breeze at Palm Meadows

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $225,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved Saturday for seven racing days following a mandatory payout that yielded multiple $50,999 payoffs. Wagers on the Rainbow 6 Saturday were refunded when the last three races were cancelled due to inclement weather.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, headlined in Race 9 by a starter optional claiming allowance that includes five last-out winners in a field of seven older fillies and mares. Laura Cazares-trained St. Pat’s Day, the 7-5 morning line favorite, and Hay Hay Paula are riding three-race winning streaks into the 5 ½-furlong sprint on Tapeta.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The $3 Tropical Turf Pick 3 will encompass Races 5, 7 and 10. The races will be run over the Tapeta course should they be transferred from turf.

MSW 2YO Colts, Fillies Featured Sunday; Maman Joon on AE for U.S. Debut

Gandharvi LLC’s Urgence, a $575,000 daughter of Into Mischief, and Whisper Hill Farm LLC’s homebred Tapit’s Starlet make their debuts while leading a field of nine 2-year-old fillies in Sunday’s eighth race, a $70,000 maiden special weight event at six furlongs on the main track.

Urgence, trained by Brendan Walsh and ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, is out of Divine Elegance, a winner of three of 18 starts with a third-place finish in the Matron Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs in 2017. Tapit’s Starlet, trained by Ralph Nicks, is by Tapit out of Silvery Starlet, who sold for $1 million as a yearling and won in her debut at Gulfstream in 2014. Vandella, a daughter of Mo Town, will also make her debut with a ‘bullet’ work here Dec. 6 for trainer Jena Antonucci. Sun Azteca returns to the races after a fourth-place finish here April 20.

Maiden 2-year-olds go to post in Race 6 at seven furlongs on the main track. Change of Command enters off a second-place finish at Aqueduct Nov. 4 for trainer Shug McGaughey. Bill Mott has entered two in Resilience, who has a second and third in three stars, and Princetown, a son of Speightstown who makes his debut.

Sunday’s 10th race, scheduled over a 1 1/16-mile turf course for fillies and mares, drew a full field and AMO Racing USA’s maiden Maman Joon on the also eligible list. An Irish-bred daughter of Sea The Stars who sold for $570,000 as a yearling, Maman Joon could make her U.S. debut. She ran second in her debut at Newbury in the United Kingdom before finishing fourth in the Epsom Oaks (G1) in June. She last raced in July at Newbury and finished third in the Darley Fillies Novice Stakes.

Pegasus Candidates Skippylongstocking, O’Connor Breeze at Palm Meadows

Daniel Alonso’s Skippylongstocking and Michael Iavarone and partners’ O’Connor continued to prepare for planned starts in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Saturday morning at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream Park’s satellite training center in Palm Beach County.

The Saffie Joseph Jr. trainees breezed a half-mile over a wet-fast racing surface for the Jan. 27 headliner at Gulfstream. Skippylongstocking, who finished third in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) after winning the Charles Town Classic (G2), was timed in 49.40 seconds. O’Connor, who captured the Fayette (G2) at Keeneland in his most recent start, turning in a 49.45 clocking.

Joseph-trained Ny Traffic joined Skippylongstocking and O’Connor on the Palm Meadows worktab. John Fanelli and partners’ Grade 1 stakes-placed gelding was clocked in 49.50 seconds in preparation for a planned start in the Dec. 30 Harlan’s Holiday (G3) at Gulfstream. The son of Cross Traffic came off a year layoff to win and allowance and finish second in the Hudson at Aqueduct.

Who’s Hot: Irad Ortiz, the defending Championship Meet titlist who rode three winners Friday, came back Saturday to win three more races, scoring aboard Heals the Soul ($4) in Race 2, Thethrillofvictory ($3.80) in Race 5 and Lucy’s Cookies ($3) in Race 6.