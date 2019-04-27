Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $50,000 11/18/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $50,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the third racing program following a jackpot hit for $136,285.46.

Sunday’s Rainbo 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, kicked off by a full field of 2-year-old fillies in Race 5, a mile-70-yard maiden special weight race on Tapeta. Trainer Christophe Clement is represented in the 12-horse field by Who Lady Who and Youknownothing, a pair of first-time starters.

Jose D’Angelo-trained Bedtime Story is scheduled to seek her sixth victory in as many starts on Tapeta in Race 8, a five-furlong starter allowance for fillies and mares on the all-weather surface. The daughter of Bee Jersey’s only loss in seven career starts came in a sixth-place finish on turf in the Melody of Colors three starts back.

Multiple-stakes winner Choose Joy drops from overnight handicap company into an optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares in the Race 9 feature. The Steve Dwoskin trainee, who has finished first or second in 13 of 19 career starts, returned from a freshening to finish a late-closing second last time out.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Fernando Jara Makes U.S. Return Saturday at Gulfstream

Jockey Fernando Jara rode in his first race in the United States since 2015 Saturday at Gulfstream Park. The 36-year-old native of Panama was aboard first-time starter Unabated, who finished seventh in Race 8.

Jara, who enjoyed international success aboard 2006 Horse of the Year Invasor, has been riding in Dubai for the past several years. The 36-year-old jockey, whose last U.S. graded-stakes win came aboard Fort Loudon in the 2012 Carry Back (G3) at Gulfstream, is being represented by agent Jose Santos Jr.

“I’ve been thinking of it for the last two or three years, but I was doing so good there I kept going back,” Jara said. “I haven’t been here for so long. We’ll be trying to rebuild relationships [with horsemen].”

Jara, who has two mounts on Gulfstream’s Sunday card, will be based primarily at Tampa Bay Downs during the winter with the hope of picking up mounts on shippers from Gulfstream Park and Palm Meadows, its satellite training facility in Palm Beach County.

Pletcher Stable Heating Up for Championship Meet

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher notched a pair of victories on Saturday’s program at Gulfstream Park, including an impressive score by first-time starter Cardinale ($6) in Race 8.

Stonestreet Stable LLC’s s homebred sone of Speightstown stalked the pace into the stretch before drawing away to a 1 ¾-length victory under Edgard Zayas in the six-furlong maiden special weight event for 2-year-olds.

Robert and Lawana Low’s Silver Ticket scored a dazzling off-the-pace victory in Race 9 to give the Pletcher stable back-to-back wins. The 3-year-old daughter to Curlin, who broke her maiden in her second career start by 6 ¼ lengths at Gulfstream, came right back to win the 1 1/16-mile optional claiming allowance on Tapeta by 3 ¾ lengths under Emisael Jaramillo.